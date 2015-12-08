Lit Moon Theatre Company Presents ‘Humbug! A (Lit Moon) Christmas Carol’

Advice

In a move that Ebenezer Scrooge would find appalling, Lit Moon Theatre Company is offering $10 tickets and admitting children for free to their acclaimed holiday production, Humbug! A (Lit Moon) Christmas Carol.

This imaginative take on Charles Dickens's beloved Christmas story is adapted by and directed by Lit Moon’s Artistic Director John Blondell. It features five actors and several puppets portraying more than 20 characters and is accompanied by a live musical score.

Lit Moon’s holiday gift to the community, Humbug! A (Lit Moon) Christmas Carol, is performed Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18-19 at 7:30 p.m. at Westmont College’s Porter Theatre.

Tickets are $10 for adults, students and seniors. Get one free child’s ticket for every adult ticket purchased; additional children’s tickets (aged 6 to 12) are $5.

Purchase tickets by calling 805.565.7140 or visiting www.westmont.edu/boxoffice.

The show is recommended for children aged 6 years and older.

“Humbug! is one of my favorite Lit Moon shows,” says director Blondell. “As with all of our shows, it is stripped very close to the bone and works on an essential simplicity: five terrific actors, a simple space, some wonderful props and objects, beautiful and evocative music and, of course, Dickens’ imitable story about the Christmas Eve transformation of Ebenezer Scrooge. The show creates an indelible connection with an audience, and fills the stage with its charm and exuberance.”

The five-person cast comprises Lit Moon company members including Nina Sallinen as Scrooge, Stanley Hoffman and Victoria Finlayson in roles they created in the original production, plus newcomers Paige Tautz and Lauren White.

Puppets, created by Jaco Connolly from brown paper bags, also serves as characters.

Live music is composed and performed by James Connolly, costumes are by Olivia Warner and lighting by Jonathan Hicks.

“If you’ve seen Dickens’s Christmas Carol, you’ve never seen it like this. If you’ve never seen it, I think it is the best way,” Blondell says.

— Julia McHugh is a publicist representing Lit Moon Theatre Company.