Literacy Tutors Sought to Help Adults Open New Chapter in Their Lives

Enthusiastic, patient and committed adult volunteers are needed to tutor learners in the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s free Adult Literacy Program.

Tutors help local adults learn basic-through-advanced literacy skills, build work readiness, study for the citizenship exam, and achieve personal and career goals.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System is offering a free eight-hour Adult Literacy Tutor Training workshop that provides volunteers with an orientation and prepares them to teach basic reading, writing and conversation skills to native English speakers and English language learners.

The Library System will offer the eight-hour training course for new tutors, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27 and 29 (with one-hour lunch break). Both sessions are required. The training will take place in the Adult Literacy Center on the main floor of the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The Adult Literacy Program has helped thousands of local adults since 1987. In the past year, volunteers provided some 7,000 hours of instruction, helping community members read more confidently, prepare to return to school, read to their kids and help them with homework, and prepare for better careers.

Trained tutors work once or twice a week with another adult, providing assistance with reading, writing and more.

Volunteers must be able to make a six-month tutoring commitment after completing the training course. Pre-registration is requested; call 805-564-5619 or contact [email protected] to register.

Visit SBPLibrary.org for information about library hours, locations, programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Devon Cahill for Santa Barbara Public Library System.