Your Health
Hats Knitted for Newborns a Heartfelt Effort to Fight Cardiac Disease

By Donna Romani for the American Heart Association | November 30, 2017

Newborns sporting red hats for a cause The Children’s Heart Foundation Joins Forces with the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association and the Children’s Heart Foundation have launched Little Hats, Big Hearts on the Central Coast, a program that fits newborns with knitted red caps and raises awareness of heart disease.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of Americans, and congenital heart defects are the most common type of birth defect in the country.

Sponsored locally by Dignity Health Central Coast, Little Hats, Big Hearts empowers moms to live heart-healthy lives and help their children do the same.

All babies born at participating Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals during February will receive a hat.

“We’re delighted to be a part of this program that helps raise awareness about congenital heart defects,” said Kerin Mase, president/CEO, Marian Regional Medical Center.

“Our staff and volunteers have always been huge supporters of the American Heart Association and now they have yet another unique opportunity to get involved by helping knit or crochet these adorable little hats for newborns in our hospital,” she said.

The American Heart Association is asking for volunteers to knit or crochet the little red hats. For information, including yarn specifics and sample patterns, visit www.heart.org/littlehatsbighearts or contact Becky Mendoza, 979-5286.  

The deadline to receive hats is Jan. 15. Hats may be sent or delivered to the American Heart Association Central Coast Office at ATTN: Becky Mendoza, American Heart Association, 212 West Figueroa St., Santa Barbara, California 93101.

The AHA is also accepting donations to support the program, including yarn, for those who'd like to contribute but don’t knit or crochet.

“Little Hats, Big Hearts brings attention to congenital heart defects, a condition that affects about 40,000 babies born in the U.S. each year,” said William Foley, executive director of Children’s Heart Foundation.

“We’re proud to be part of this program as it brings together the community to rally around those families affected by CHD," Foley said.

"We also would like to thank all the incredible volunteers that share their time and talent to make this program possible,” he said.

Little Hats, Big hearts began in Chicago in 2014. The project has grown to include 660 hospitals in 40 states handing out more than 100,000 hats.

In addition to using red hats to raise awareness of heart disease and congenital heart defects, Little Hat, Big Hearts drives awareness for the AHA's Support Network, an online forum for families affected by heart disease and stroke.

Follow Little Hats, Big Hearts on the Central Coast with #LittleHatsCC.

To learn more or to get involved, visit heart.org, www.childrensheartfoundation.org or dignityhealth.org/centralcoast.

— Donna Romani for the American Heart Association.

 
