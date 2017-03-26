Nava to Lead Little Hoover Commission for Fourth Term

On March 23, the Little Hoover Commission unanimously reelected Pedro Nava as chairman and elected Sean Varner as vice chairman. This will be Nava’s fourth consecutive term as chair and Varner’s first term as vice chair.

The Little Hoover Commission is a bipartisan, independent state oversight agency created in 1962. It is comprised of 13 appointed volunteer commissioners, four of whom are state legislators and nine of whom are public members.

The commission's mission is to investigate state government operations and — through reports, recommendations and legislative proposals — promote efficiency, economy and improved service.

Nava has served on the commission since April 3, 2013, when he was appointed by Assembly Speaker John Pérez. He was reappointed to the commission in January by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

Nava previously served on the commission as a California Assembly representative from September 2005-March 2010.

Under Nava's leadership, the commission has reviewed and made recommendations on improving interactions with government, climate-change adaptation, the underground economy, open meetings acts and the Mental Health Services Act.

Also, Denti-Cal, mandatory overtime, occupational licensing, bond oversight and the veterans homes program.



Nava served in the California Assembly from 2004-10 representing the Ventura and Santa Barbara areas. After leaving the Legislature, he served as a government-relations advisor.

In 2011, Nava was appointed to the California Department of Fish & Game Blue Ribbon Commission (renamed Department of Fish & Wildlife in 2013) to assist in the development of the Wildlife Strategic Vision.

Before that, he worked as a civil litigator after serving as a deputy district attorney in Fresno and Santa Barbara counties. Nava also served on the California Coastal Commission.

While in the Legislature, Nava chaired several Assembly committees, including Transportation, Banking and Finance, Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials, the Select Committee on California’s Green Economy and Joint Commission on Emergency Management.

Other Assembly committees Nava served on were: Insurance, Business and Professions, and Joint Legislative Audit. He was an Assembly representative to the Ocean Protection Council and California Transportation Commission.

Sean Varner was appointed to the commission by Gov. Edmund Brown Jr. in April 2016.

Varner is managing partner at Varner & Brandt LLP where he practices as a transactional attorney focusing on mergers and acquisitions, finance, real estate and general counsel work.

Varner serves as chair of the board of the directors of The Community Foundation serving Riverside and San Bernardino counties, and on the University of California, Riverside Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on Intercollegiate Athletics.

He also served as two-time chairman of the California Inland Empire Chapter of the Young President’s Organization.

— Sherry McAlister for the Little Hoover Commission.