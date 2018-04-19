Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:37 pm | Fair and Breezy 66º

 
 
 
 

Grammy Winners Little Joe y La Familia to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | June 16, 2014 | 5:13 p.m.

Little Joe
Little Joe

Little Joe y La Familia, the four-time Grammy Award-winning Latin act, will perform favorites from their collection of more than 60 albums at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, July 11. Tickets for the show are $25.

Little Joe, who was born Jose Maria DeLeon Hernandez in Temple, Texas, in 1940, has become known as “The King of Brown Sound” and the innovator of Tex-Mex, or Tejano, music — a mix of traditional norteño music and country, blues and rock styles.

At a young age, Little Joe learned to play guitar. In 1953, the 13-year-old was recruited by David Coronado and the Latinaires. He later took leadership of the group and changed the band’s name to La Familia.

Throughout the group’s history, Little Joe y La Familia have stormed Billboard’s Regional Mexican and Top Latin charts with albums such as Reunion 95, Anque Pasen Los Años and 16 de Septiembre, which won the Best Mexican-American Album Grammy in 1991.

More recently, the group has won Best Tejano Album Grammys for Chicanisimo (2005), Before the Next Teardrop Falls (2007) and Recuerdos (2010).

With more than 50 years in the music industry, Little Joe continues to tour the world with the quest of breaking down cultural and musical barriers.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this legendary Latin group when it takes the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

