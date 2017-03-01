‘The Little Mermaid’ Will Surface at La Colina Jr. High

The oceans will open for a glimpse of Disney magic "Under the Sea” when La Colina Junior High School presents its spring musical The Little Mermaid March 16 through 18. Showtimes are 7 p.m. March 16, 17, 18, and 2 p.m. March 18. La Colina is at 4025 Foothill Road.

Ariel (Peri Wilby) will meet Prince Eric (Trevor Hurvitz), Sebastian (Garett Bailey) will grumble and crab about his favorite young singer, and Flounder the fish (Ben Watkins) will follow her around starry-eyed singing "She's in Love."

Ariel’s seven mer-sisters will try to outdo each other for King Triton's (Carson Pallad) affections while seven princesses will try to win Prince Eric's heart. Evil Sea Witch Ursula (Maddie Thomas) will use her darkest magic to ruin it all and turn our heroes into "Poor Unfortunate Souls.”

Meanwhile, sneaky henchmen Flotsam (Sam Mollkoy) and Jetsam (Maren Weinman) slink about in the shadows doing Ursula’s bidding.

This year's full-length Broadway production team includes Shannon Saleh and Miller James (direction), Rachel La Commare (music direction), Dawn Elliott (costumes), Jessica Ballonoff (choreography), with Radu Azdril and Roxanne Lundgaard doing tech and set design.

Theatergoers can visit the shore and see what the seagull Scuttle (Lexie Brent) and her entourage have dragged in, or what the gourmet Chefs (Hennessy Jones and Annie Orwig) have prepared for dinner (run Sebastian!). Will Prince Eric "Kiss the Girl"?

Tickets costing $8 for adults and $5 for students will be for sale at the door before each show and in advance at the La Colina website, http://lacolina.sbunified.org.

— Brigitte Wright for La Colina Junior High.