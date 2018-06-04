Little Rain Expected from Latest Storm Moving Through Santa Barbara County

If April showers bring May flowers, the bloom may be a bit thin this year, based on the latest storm to move through Santa Barbara County.

An “atmospheric river” that is expected to soak Northern and Central California during the next couple of days mostly will miss the county, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The latest forecast Friday evening for the county’s South Coast set the likely rainfall totals at somewhere between “zero and a few hundredths of an inch,” according to weather specialist Bonnie Bartling.

“It doesn’t look like we’ll get much of anything,” she added.

The best chance of precipitation will be after midnight, Bartling said, with the storm moving out of the area by Saturday afternoon.

North County areas may see a bit more rain, although generally less than a half-inch.

There are likely to be some breezy conditions, Bartling said, with winds of 15 to 25 mph Friday night, increasing to 20 to 30 mph and with gusts up to 40 mph on Saturday night.

Elevated surf also is expected during the next few days, especially on west-facing beaches.

A High Surf Advisory has been issued from 6 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Monday. There could be local sets up to 8 feet on some South Coast beaches, she said, and North County beaches could see sets up to 14 feet.

Sunny skies are expected to return Sunday and continue through next week.

Daytime highs should be in the upper 60s and low 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

