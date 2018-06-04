Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:26 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Little Rain Expected from Latest Storm Moving Through Santa Barbara County

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 6, 2018 | 6:22 p.m.

If April showers bring May flowers, the bloom may be a bit thin this year, based on the latest storm to move through Santa Barbara County.

An “atmospheric river” that is expected to soak Northern and Central California during the next couple of days mostly will miss the county, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The latest forecast Friday evening for the county’s South Coast set the likely rainfall totals at somewhere between “zero and a few hundredths of an inch,” according to weather specialist Bonnie Bartling.

“It doesn’t look like we’ll get much of anything,” she added.

The best chance of precipitation will be after midnight, Bartling said, with the storm moving out of the area by Saturday afternoon.

North County areas may see a bit more rain, although generally less than a half-inch.

There are likely to be some breezy conditions, Bartling said, with winds of 15 to 25 mph Friday night, increasing to 20 to 30 mph and with gusts up to 40 mph on Saturday night.

Elevated surf also is expected during the next few days, especially on west-facing beaches.

A High Surf Advisory has been issued from 6 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Monday. There could be local sets up to 8 feet on some South Coast beaches, she said, and North County beaches could see sets up to 14 feet.

Sunny skies are expected to return Sunday and continue through next week.

Daytime highs should be in the upper 60s and low 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Click here for the latest forecast.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 