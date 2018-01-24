Little Rainfall Expected in Santa Barbara County from Overnight Storm

A weather system expected to pass through Santa Barbara County overnight is not likely to drop any significant rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecaster are calling for a 50-percent chance of showers after midnight, said Stuart Seto, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Precipitation amounts in Santa Barbara and along the South Coast are expected to be “at most around a tenth of an inch,” Seto said.

There will be some winds overnight — 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, Seto said.

Areas north of the Santa Ynez Mountains should see rainfall a little earlier in the evening, with slightly higher totals, he added.

Once the front moves through, sunny skies and warmer temperatures are forecast through the weekend and into next week.

Daytime highs on Saturday should reach the upper 70s along the South Coast, Seto said, with highs in the 80s in some North County locations.

Overnight lows should be around 50.

Looking into next week, there is no other rainfall in sight, Seto said.

