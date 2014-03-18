LittleQuest.com, Online Guide to Children’s Programs and Camps, Launches in Santa Barbara

LittleQuest.com, a new website that lets users search the most popular children's programs in every city, launched this week in the Santa Barbara area.

Spring is here, and summer is just around the corner. It’s time for parents to start thinking about how they are going to fill their kids' time. Put away those old print city guides, LittleQuest.com allows you to search and book all the kids activities in town, and read reviews from past customers.

“When I was a kid I hated all the activities my parents put me in," LittleQuest co-founder Brandon Cuff said. "We’re going to make sure every kid enjoys their summer — surfing, parkour, robot building, marine biology. These are what our kids should be doing!”

Santa Barbara has a variety of out-of-the-box options for spring/summer camps for kids, including:

» Aerial gymnastics camps at SB Aerial Centre

» Mobile app development camp at UCSB

» Zoology camps at the Santa Barbara Zoo

» Local farming/cooking classes at Fairview Gardens

» Network News Production Camp at TV Santa Barbara

» A variety of surf/beach summer camps for all ages

Many of these camps fill up as early as February. LittleQuest.com allows users to reserve spots instantly, making sure they are able to get in the activities they really want!

Local kid’s activity providers can list their businesses on LittleQuest.com for free. The site also allows parents to review each camp, to leave valuable feedback to other parents.

Every year, 11 million children sign up for camps in the United States. More than $33 billion is spent on these activities year-round. These camps are also a huge economic booster, employing more than 1.5 million adults. Their impact on kids is undeniable. In a recent study done by the American Camp Association of over 5,000 families:

» 96 percent of campers say they make new friends at camp.

» 94 percent said they made friends with people different from them.

» 92 percent said camp help them feel good about themselves.

» 74 percent said they did things at camp they were afraid to do at first.

Parents agreed:

» 70 percent said their child gained self-confidence at camp.

» 63 percent said their child continued to participate in activities learned at camp.

» 69 percent said their child remained in contact with friends made at camp.

— Mike Roman is a regional manager for LittleQuest.com.