Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:02 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

LittleQuest.com, Online Guide to Children’s Programs and Camps, Launches in Santa Barbara

By Mike Roman for LittleQuest.com | March 18, 2014 | 2:12 p.m.

LittleQuest.com, a new website that lets users search the most popular children's programs in every city, launched this week in the Santa Barbara area.

Spring is here, and summer is just around the corner. It’s time for parents to start thinking about how they are going to fill their kids' time. Put away those old print city guides, LittleQuest.com allows you to search and book all the kids activities in town, and read reviews from past customers.

“When I was a kid I hated all the activities my parents put me in," LittleQuest co-founder Brandon Cuff said. "We’re going to make sure every kid enjoys their summer — surfing, parkour, robot building, marine biology. These are what our kids should be doing!”

Santa Barbara has a variety of out-of-the-box options for spring/summer camps for kids, including:

» Aerial gymnastics camps at SB Aerial Centre

» Mobile app development camp at UCSB

» Zoology camps at the Santa Barbara Zoo

» Local farming/cooking classes at Fairview Gardens

» Network News Production Camp at TV Santa Barbara

» A variety of surf/beach summer camps for all ages

Many of these camps fill up as early as February. LittleQuest.com allows users to reserve spots instantly, making sure they are able to get in the activities they really want!

Local kid’s activity providers can list their businesses on LittleQuest.com for free. The site also allows parents to review each camp, to leave valuable feedback to other parents.

Every year, 11 million children sign up for camps in the United States. More than $33 billion is spent on these activities year-round. These camps are also a huge economic booster, employing more than 1.5 million adults. Their impact on kids is undeniable. In a recent study done by the American Camp Association of over 5,000 families:

» 96 percent of campers say they make new friends at camp.

» 94 percent said they made friends with people different from them.

» 92 percent said camp help them feel good about themselves.

» 74 percent said they did things at camp they were afraid to do at first.

Parents agreed:

» 70 percent said their child gained self-confidence at camp.

» 63 percent said their child continued to participate in activities learned at camp.

» 69 percent said their child remained in contact with friends made at camp.

— Mike Roman is a regional manager for LittleQuest.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 