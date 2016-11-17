Live Music Will Rock the Wharf

The third free Rock the Wharf event — a new monthly lineup of live performances overlooking the ocean — is happening at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, between the Sea Center and Old Wharf Trading Company.

Live music will be provided by Teen Star’s Jackson Cocciolone Gillies, Chloe Schwartz and Hunter Hawkins from 3-5 p.m. Emceed will be KYTD’s Lin Aubuchon. A gift-basket raffle will be held at 5 p.m. and participating merchants will be offering Rock the Wharf specials.

Parking is available on Stearns Wharf as well as at the Chase Palm Park & Garden Street parking lots. The first 90 minutes of parking on the wharf is free. Or, take Little Toot from the Harbor or the Downtown or Waterfront shuttles to the wharf.

Rock the Wharf is sponsored by the Stearns Wharf Business Association, the city of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, and Teen Star. For more information, visit:

http://stearnswharf.org/Rock-the-Wharf.html or www.teenstar.us/teenstar/.

— Neil Bruskin Stearns for Wharf Business Association.