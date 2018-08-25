Saturday, August 25 , 2018, 7:25 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Live Oak Music Festival Moving to San Luis Obispo County

After decades at Live Oak Camp near Lake Cachuma, new venue will be El Chorro Regional Park

Musicians performing. Click to view larger
The Typsy Gypsies perform at the Live Oak Music Festival in 2017. The event, which celebrated its 30th anniversary this year, is moving to San Luis Obispo County. (Gary Robertshaw photo)
By Sarah Linn, San Luis Obispo Tribune | August 25, 2018 | 2:42 p.m.

After three decades of peace, love and dirt, Live Oak Music Festival is moving to a new home. 

The popular outdoor music festival, traditionally held Father’s Day weekend at Live Oak Camp near Lake Cachuma in the Santa Ynez Valley, will be held at El Chorro Regional Park in San Luis Obispo in June 2019. 

The Live Oak Music Festival appears to be changing dates, as well.

Next year’s three-day event will kick off a few days after Father’s Day, on June 21, KCBX president and general manager Frank Lanzone said in a news release.

“There are a multitude of reasons for the move,” Lanzone said. 

They include better infrastructure, more moderate summer temperatures, fuller tree coverage and an adequate water supply for dust control. 

The San Luis Obispo spot offers another advantage, as well.

“Live Oak Campground in Santa Barbara County is a designated base for firefighters in the region, and we have twice come dangerously close to being locked out of Live Oak Camp due to active fires in the area,” Lanzone said. 

Live Oak, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in June, began as a two-day event at Biddle Park in Arroyo Grande. 

In 1989, the festival relocated to San Marcos Camp about 5 miles south of Cachuma Lake. (Santa Barbara County later renamed the 40-acre campground in Live Oak’s honor.)

Live Oak Campground has served as the festival’s home ever since. 

“It’s such a wonderful and beautiful spot that we wouldn’t want (Live Oak) anywhere else,” Lanzone told The Tribune in 2013.

Live Oak is an annual fundraiser for public radio station KCBX-FM

Over the past three decades, the festival has raised more than $3 million for the station, which reaches about 40,000 listeners a week in Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

For more information about Live Oak Music Festival, visit liveoakfest.org.

Sarah Linn is a reporter with the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Contact her at [email protected]

