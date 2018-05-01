Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:45 pm | Showers in Vicinity 62º

 
 
 
 

‘Live Well’ Health and Wellness Series Kicking Off at Santa Barbara Public Market

By Jennifer Zacharias for the Santa Barbara Public Market | January 19, 2015 | 3:37 p.m.

With the start of a new year comes the chance to reboot, re-energize and re-evaluate health and wellness goals — a clean slate to strive to eat and live cleaner.

Izzy Lira
Dr. Izzy Lira

To help the community kick off the year in a healthy way, the Santa Barbara Public Market is hosting “Live Well,” a health and wellness event series taking place on two consecutive weekends, Saturday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 31.

The Public Market has partnered with two leading health and wellness experts, Dr. Izzy Lira and Nora Tobin, for the Live Well series. The series will feature free low-impact group workouts (space is limited, first-come, first-serve!), healthy food samplings from Public Market merchants, as well as additional health and wellness programming, demos and offerings from local vendors in the event space, The Kitchen.

Live Well Schedule of Events

Saturday, Jan. 24

» 11 a.m. — Local fitness expert Dr. Izzy Lira to lead free Pop-Up workout in the courtyard (space is limited, first-come, first-serve, sign-ups begin at the market at 10:30 a.m.)

» Noon to 3 p.m. — Health & Wellness Expo in The Kitchen: Healthy food samplings from Santa Barbara Public Market Merchants, additional health/wellness programming with local vendors/offerings in The Kitchen

Sunday, Jan. 25

» 2 to 3 p.m. — Free cooking class with Leslie Thomas, “The Accidental Chef”: Stealthy Healthy Dishes

Saturday, Jan. 31

» 11 a.m. — Local health and fitness expert Nora Tobin to lead free Pop-Up Yoga class in the courtyard (space is limited, first-come, first-serve, sign-ups begin at the Market at 10:30 a.m.)

» Noon to 3 p.m. — Health & Wellness Expo in The Kitchen: Healthy food samplings from Santa Barbara Public Market Merchants, additional health/wellness, programming with local             vendors/offerings in The Kitchen

» 2 p.m. — Free Cooking Demo with Nora; she will speak about healthy lifestyle changes you can  make to help reach goals and cooking demo of her guilt-free cookies!

The Santa Barbara community is invited to the Live Well series at the Santa Barbara Public Market on Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 to participate in these free workouts, enjoy healthy food samples from merchants and to get tips on how to shop the market in a healthy way.

Nora Tobin
Nora Tobin

For more information about Live Well at the Public Market, please call 805.770.7702 or click here.

With over 15 years in the field of Sports Medicine, Dr. Lira approaches training from the angle of a health-care provider. He earned a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology with an emphasis in athletic training from California State University-Northridge. He went on to earn his doctorate of chiropractic from Southern California University of Health Sciences.

As a board-certified chiropractor and personal trainer, he has worked with everyone from competitive athletes to those working out for their first time. Because of his specialties and additional training as a certified practitioner of Active Release Techniques (ART), rehabilitation care, physiotherapy treatment, personal training, nutrition, and massage, he is particularly qualified to train and treat the whole body. His knowledge of human biomechanics and injury prevention has improved the quality of life of those he's worked with. His objective is to create custom treatments, training programs and nutritional plans to meet every one of his clients needs.

"I take great pride in helping people achieve a higher level of health & wellness," he said.

Click here for more information about Dr. Lira.

Tobin is a monthly columnist and contributing editor to Shape magazine, a Sports Illustrated editor, a nutrition specialist, a celebrity trainer and a performance enhancement specialist. She has appeared in numerous ad campaigns that have included billboards in Times Square, on Sunset Boulevard and in Miami as well as ads in Glamour, People and ESPN Body Issue.

Her wellness program is featured at the El Encanto as well as corporations. She also offers exclusive fitness/nutrition packages for residents. She is a prominent blogger for the Huffington Post and MindBodyGreen. She is an advanced rescue diver, yoga instructor and competitive beach volleyball player. She is currently working on a beauty line as well as a piece of fitness equipment. Click here for more information about Tobin.

The Santa Barbara Public Market, at 38 W. Victoria St., is the new urban marketplace offering everything you can imagine in the way of handcrafted, locally and regionally sourced and sustainably made foods. Nestled in the thriving performing and cultural arts district of downtown Santa Barbara, the Public Market is a destination for locals and visitors alike. With 15 artisan food merchants under one roof, the Santa Barbara Public Market offers a full grocery experience as well as a place to come for breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks.

Visit the Public Market for all your shopping needs, and visit SBPublicMarket.com for a full list of merchants or call 805.770.7702.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Public Market.

