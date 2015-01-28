‘Live Well’ Series Continues Saturday at Santa Barbara Public Market

With the start of a new year comes the chance to reboot, re-energize and re-evaluate health and wellness goals — a clean slate to strive to eat and live cleaner.

To help the community kick off the year in a healthy way, the Santa Barbara Public Market will continue its “Live Well” health and wellness series this Saturday, Jan. 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the Public Market this Saturday for a series of health and wellness activities!

» 11 a.m. — free pop-up yoga workout with fitness expert Nora Tobin at 11 a.m. (space is limited, first-come, first-served, sign-ups begin at 10:30 a.m.)

» Noon to 3 p.m. — healthy food samplings from Public Market merchants in The Kitchen

Demos from local vendors:

» Skin Deep Salon, which will be doing mini-makeovers

» Salt Cave Santa Barbara, which will sample signature Himalayan Salt bath and body products

» Santa Barbara Beekeepers Association, which will bring an observation hive and share about beekeeping practices

» Nest Integrative Medicine Spa will offer quizzes for adrenal fatigue, diet, and thyroid and interpretation

» And much more!

The Santa Barbara community is invited to the Live Well series at the Santa Barbara Public Market to participate in free workouts, enjoy healthy food samples from merchants and to get tips on how to shop the market in a healthy way. For more information about Live Well at the Public Market, please call 805.770.7702 or click here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Public Market.