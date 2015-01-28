Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 12:14 pm | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

‘Live Well’ Series Continues Saturday at Santa Barbara Public Market

By Jennifer Zacharias for the Santa Barbara Public Market | January 28, 2015 | 8:28 a.m.

With the start of a new year comes the chance to reboot, re-energize and re-evaluate health and wellness goals — a clean slate to strive to eat and live cleaner.

To help the community kick off the year in a healthy way, the Santa Barbara Public Market will continue its “Live Well” health and wellness series this Saturday, Jan. 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the Public Market this Saturday for a series of health and wellness activities!

» 11 a.m. — free pop-up yoga workout with fitness expert Nora Tobin at 11 a.m. (space is limited, first-come, first-served, sign-ups begin at 10:30 a.m.)

» Noon to 3 p.m. — healthy food samplings from Public Market merchants in The Kitchen

Demos from local vendors:

» Skin Deep Salon, which will be doing mini-makeovers

» Salt Cave Santa Barbara, which will sample signature Himalayan Salt bath and body products

» Santa Barbara Beekeepers Association, which will bring an observation hive and share about beekeeping practices

» Nest Integrative Medicine Spa will offer quizzes for adrenal fatigue, diet, and thyroid and interpretation

» And much more!

The Santa Barbara community is invited to the Live Well series at the Santa Barbara Public Market to participate in free workouts, enjoy healthy food samples from merchants and to get tips on how to shop the market in a healthy way. For more information about Live Well at the Public Market, please call 805.770.7702 or click here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Public Market.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 