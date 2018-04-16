Monday, April 16 , 2018, 5:46 pm | Partly Cloudy and Breezy 59º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Get a Jump on Making End-of-Life Decisions

By Carrie Cooper for Alliance for Living and Dying Well | March 30, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Alliance Hosts Free Advance Care Planning Conversations at “Get It Done Today!”

Free community-wide event helps people complete Advance Health Care Directives

As part of its ongoing work to foster advance health care-planning conversations in the Santa Barbara area, the Alliance for Living and Dying Well will hold the 5th Annual Get It Done Today! 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in the Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The program is presented in partnership with the Santa Barbara Public Library and Cottage Health.

Get It Done Today! is a chance to have a conversation about end-of-life wishes, learn more about options, and take the initiative to complete an Advance Health Care Directive (AHCD).

Appointments are required. Register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/get-it-done-today-on-april-18-2017-registration-31358480058.

Participants can meet one-on-one with a trained facilitator (in English or Spanish) who will guide them through the document and the steps necessary to make it legal. The documents can be copied and even signed by one of the volunteer Notaries at the event.

“The question of what people want their quality of life to be as they approach death is intensely emotional and personal, but very important.” said Susan Plummer, executive director of the Alliance for Living and Dying Well. “It’s the question the Alliance’s work and mission revolves around.

“Having an advance directive in place can help avoid unwanted life-sustaining measures and side effects. It will help your loved ones during a critical time by ensuring they know your wishes and how to honor them when you cannot speak for yourself,” she said.

A new addition to this year’s event will be a community art installation by Stephen Jones of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “Before I Die I Want To…” is an interactive display, inviting the public to reflect on what is important to them and to share personal aspirations in a public space.

Anyone walking by can pick up a piece of chalk and write something they hope to do, see or be before they die.

A compelling conversation starter, this interactive display becomes a collective expression of living our mortality out loud and communal proof that we are not alone as we try to make sense of our lives and our deaths.

Before I die I want to: see my daughter graduate, sing for millions, plant a tree, hike a glacier, be the person my dog thinks I am, abandon all insecurities, be completely myself… What is important to you?

For more information, call 845-5314.

— Carrie Cooper for Alliance for Living and Dying Well.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 