Get a Jump on Making End-of-Life Decisions

Alliance Hosts Free Advance Care Planning Conversations at “Get It Done Today!”

Free community-wide event helps people complete Advance Health Care Directives

As part of its ongoing work to foster advance health care-planning conversations in the Santa Barbara area, the Alliance for Living and Dying Well will hold the 5th Annual Get It Done Today! 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in the Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The program is presented in partnership with the Santa Barbara Public Library and Cottage Health.

Get It Done Today! is a chance to have a conversation about end-of-life wishes, learn more about options, and take the initiative to complete an Advance Health Care Directive (AHCD).

Appointments are required. Register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/get-it-done-today-on-april-18-2017-registration-31358480058.

Participants can meet one-on-one with a trained facilitator (in English or Spanish) who will guide them through the document and the steps necessary to make it legal. The documents can be copied and even signed by one of the volunteer Notaries at the event.

“The question of what people want their quality of life to be as they approach death is intensely emotional and personal, but very important.” said Susan Plummer, executive director of the Alliance for Living and Dying Well. “It’s the question the Alliance’s work and mission revolves around.

“Having an advance directive in place can help avoid unwanted life-sustaining measures and side effects. It will help your loved ones during a critical time by ensuring they know your wishes and how to honor them when you cannot speak for yourself,” she said.

A new addition to this year’s event will be a community art installation by Stephen Jones of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “Before I Die I Want To…” is an interactive display, inviting the public to reflect on what is important to them and to share personal aspirations in a public space.

Anyone walking by can pick up a piece of chalk and write something they hope to do, see or be before they die.

A compelling conversation starter, this interactive display becomes a collective expression of living our mortality out loud and communal proof that we are not alone as we try to make sense of our lives and our deaths.

Before I die I want to: see my daughter graduate, sing for millions, plant a tree, hike a glacier, be the person my dog thinks I am, abandon all insecurities, be completely myself… What is important to you?

For more information, call 845-5314.

— Carrie Cooper for Alliance for Living and Dying Well.