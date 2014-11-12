Living Faith Church Holding Christmas Art & Craft Fair Fundraiser

Living Faith Church is hosting its annual Christmas Art & Craft Fair fundraiser for its Women's Ministry and Youth Group from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6.
We invite you to support local artists and find that perfect gift just in time for the holidays!
This event will be held in the church's Education Building at 4595 Hollister Ave. at Auhay, across from the Page Youth Center.
For more information, contact Barbara Anderson at 805.453.7254 or [email protected].
— Barbara Anderson represents Living Faith Church.