Living Faith Church Marks 75 Years in Santa Barbara

By Mike Moccardini for Living Faith Church | October 13, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Living Faith Church will celebrate its 75th anniversary in Santa Barbara on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Living Faith Church originally opened its doors as Pentecostal Assembly and, in 1942, moved to 117 E. Canon Perdido St. In 1945, the congregation moved to 912 E. Cota St., and in 1961, to 4597 Hollister Ave., where they eventually expanded to occupy both sides of Auhay Drive.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Living Faith Church will be hosting a barbecue and Fall Festival from 12:30-5 p.m., which will include bounce houses, an obstacle course, a climbing wall, face-painting and festival games for kids.

Admission is $5 per child and kids aged 10 and under will get a free hotdog and snow cone. A barbecue lunch will be available for purchase for those over the age of 10.

"I'm honored and proud to have spent 25 years in this church ministering to our community and people," said Mike Moccardini, lead pastor. "Living Faith has been my family’s spiritual home and church family; an amazing congregation who loves God and loves people.

"There are some remarkable people who have gone before me, are currently working along-side me, and will be there in the days to come.”

Living Faith Church has had 10 pastors in the 75 years, including Herman Grams, who served for 28 years, and Gary Rieben, who served for 14 years. Moccardini has been ministering at the church for 25 years, the last seven as lead pastor.

Living Faith Church is actively involved in supporting Transition House Homeless Shelter, Teen Challenge Tri-County, Pershing Park Homeless feeding, and the Safe Parking Program.

The church offers programs for all ages, including youth camps, spring break vacation bible school for kids, and a family campout in Ojai. More information about the church and the 75th Anniversary Celebration can be found at www.LivingFaithSB.org.

— Mike Moccardini for Living Faith Church.

 
