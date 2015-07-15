Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 1:42 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 
Looking to Spruce Up Your Living Spaces Without Getting Fleeced? Let’s Talk Throw Pillows

Versatile accent pieces can transform a room, and their cushiness can help you settle in, too

Complimentary colors bring these otherwise opposite pillows together, bringing cohesion to this sitting space by interior designer Tobi Fairley.
By Hilary Doubleday, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | July 15, 2015

Transforming the look of your living room is not as complicated as it may sound. Changing throw pillows and adding or subtracting throw blankets can visually alter a space in record time.

Before launching into a project like changing throw pillows or throws, it’s important to set an objective. Are you interested in adding warmth? Are you overwhelmed by color and crave a more neutral palette? Would you like a more contemporary look for your living room?

Many designers change their throw pillows by the season — warmer, more intense colors in the winter months, and cooler colors in the warmer months.

Santa Barbara interior designer Leslie Lundgren changes her own throw pillows frequently to experiment with new looks and combinations.

“When I travel, I always have my eye out for interesting new textiles and color combinations,” she told Noozhawk. “When I return home, I make some of these textiles into throw pillows.

“Sometimes I drape a larger textile that I have found and particularly like — a hand-woven tablecloth, for example — over the back of the sofa in an unexpected way. Doing this instantly transforms the space.”

When it comes to throw pillows, there are not a lot of dos and don’ts.

Lundgren encourages mixing patterns, sizes, shapes and textures. She says not to worry about matching pillows, and advises being open to fresh combinations to see if they are visually pleasing together.

Her favorite pillow is what she calls “the odd-ball pillow, the magic ingredient to keep the room from looking too contrived.”

Durable fabrics need not be drab pieces. This throw pillow from Ankasa’s Telluride collection combines sun- and spill-proof Sunbrella fabric and cording to create an eye-catching, Western centerpiece. (AllModern photo)
As always, there are a few practical considerations that must be thought through before launching in. Throw pillows can range in price from a few dollars for pillows from a large chain store to hundreds of dollars for unique, custom made ones.

The inserts also deserve some thought. Do you prefer down or synthetic? Would you like the pillows to be firm or soft?

Finally, it’s important to think about how you actually use your furniture. If your dog is allowed to sleep on your couch, perhaps expensive silk or velvet throw pillows are not a good option.

Indoor-outdoor fabrics by brands such as Sunbrella are moisture- and stain-resistant and can handle washing and a lot of hard use. Even better, when you feel like a change again, you can take those same pillows and use them on your outdoor furniture!

Switching out throw pillows is an easy weekend project with a lot of payoff.

Lundgren describes throw pillows as “the icing on the cake. They are the piece that finishes a room. People should have fun with them.”

