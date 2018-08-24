Lizeth Castillo-Hernandez, of Santa Barbara, 1977-2018

Posted on August 24, 2018 | 2:10 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

On Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, Lizeth Castillo-Hernandez, a loving daughter, sister and mother of three boys, passed away peacefully at the age of 41.

Lizeth was born on April 16, 1977, in Santa Barbara to Rafael and Elsa (Lopez) Hernandez. She graduated from San Marcos High School in 1995. She was married to Vincent Castillo. They had three sons, Vincent, Issac and Gabriel.

She was preceded in death by her sister Rosalba and her husband Vince. She is survived by her three sons, Vincent, Issac and Gabriel, her brother Ralph (Lisa), her sisters, Yolanda (Ralph), Sandra, Norma and Blanca (José), and several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.

Our beloved Lizeth: “You’ve left us all too soon, your presence always had a way of lighting up the room. You always knew how to have a good time. We will miss your smile, your unique laugh, you cracking jokes and making us laugh. In our hearts, Lizeth, you will always be. We love you dearly and we know our angel you will be.”

A Letter From Heaven

When tomorrow starts without me,

and I’m not here to see,

if the sun should rise and find your

eyes, filled with tears for me.

I wish so much you wouldn’t cry,

the way you did today,

while thinking of the many things,

We didn’t get to say.

I know how much you love me,

as much as I love you,

and each time you think of me,

I know you’ll miss me too.

When tomorrow starts without me,

don’t think we’re far apart.

For every time you think of me,

I’m right there in your heart.

Rosary service will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at Our Lady of Sorrows. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, also at Our Lady of Sorrows. Interment will follow immediately at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.