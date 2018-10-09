Lizzie Goss Shoots Under Par; Santa Barbara High Wins Channel Golf Title Outright

Lizzie Goss shot a personal-best 1-under par 36, and Santa Barbara High clinched the outright Channel League girls golf title, beating Cabrillo, 209-245, at Santa Barbara Golf Club on Tuesday. The score was a team low at the course.
The 209 also was one stroke off the team's best score of the season.
Goss earned medalist honors for the third time. Her round included a birdie on No. 7.
Melia Haller, Aoife Braverman and Allie Womack each shot 42. Haller parred No. 5 and birdied No. 7. Braverman played the first seven holes at 1-over par. Maddie Malmsten (50) birdied No. 5 and Allie Woman was 2 over after seven holes.
The Dons play Dos Pueblos on Thursday at La Cumbre CC.
SBHS 209, Cabrillo 245
at Santa Barbara Golf Club par 37
SB scores
Lizzie Goss 36 medalist
Melia Haller 42
Aoife Braverman 42
Allie Womack 42
Lulu Dunaway 47
Maddie Malmsten 50
Cabrillo scores