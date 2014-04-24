Lloyd Van Horsen of Santa Barbara, 1919-2014

Posted on April 24, 2014 | 10:01 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Lloyd van Horsen passed away on April 20, 2014.

Lloyd was born in Orange City, Iowa, on Oct. 18, 1919, and came to California with his parents in 1937.

Once settled in California, he attended Fullerton College and entered the banking profession in 1940. He was inducted into the Army in 1942 and served four years — two of which were in India as part of the China-Burma-India forces.

Following the war, he returned to banking and spent 32 years pursuing that profession in Bellflower, Calif. During his career he served as president of the Mutual Water Co., the Cultural Arts Council, the Community Concert Association and the city Parks and Recreation Committee. He served as the treasurer for the Kiwanis Club as well as the program chairman and bulletin editor for the Rotary Club. He headed membership drives for the Red Cross, United Way, YMCA and the Boy Scouts. Lloyd was also a trustee and an elder in the Presbyterian Church.

Retiring in 1978, he moved to Santa Barbara, where he volunteered at the Natural History Museum, the Historical Museum, the RSVP organization, the Cabrillo Sunday Art shows, the Sea Center and the Community Soup Kitchen. His greatest affection was for the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Docent Council, with which he was associated for over 25 years.

Lloyd took an active interest in a number of literary and artistic fields. He was a published writer, an award-winning and published photographer, a stained glass artisan and a recognized mosaicist. He enjoyed traveling both in the United States and abroad, visiting 48 of the states and 27 foreign countries.

Lloyd married Dorothy Balfour in 1951 with whom he had two sons, Roger of Chapin, S.C., and David of Monrovia, Calif., before her death in 1981. He has four grandchildren, Joshua, Rebekah, Peter and Faith. In 1988, he married Elizabeth Suttle, who preceded him in death in 1997.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 28 at the Welsh-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel at 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara. In lieu of flowers, Lloyd requests that donations be made in his name to El Montecito Presbyterian Church or the Rescue Mission of Santa Barbara.