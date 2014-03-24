Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 3:52 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

LoaTree Hosts Green Drinks Benefit for CEC’s Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival

By Eric Cardenas for LoaTree | March 24, 2014 | 2:09 p.m.

Join LoaTree as it hosts the fourth annual Green Drinks benefit for the Community Environmental Council’s Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival!

The event is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 1 at the Lobero Theatre’s courtyard as a kickoff to a month’s worth of activities leading up to the big Earth Day weekend on April 26-27.

The cost of entry is $20/person. Tickets available at the door only. Entry includes hors d'oeuvres courtesy of the Isla Vista Food Coop. Drinks can be purchased separately.

» Food and drink — Alma Rosa Winery, Ninkasi Brewing Co., JuiceWell/Harvest Santa Barbara and the Isla Vista Food Coop.

» Music — Adam Phillips and Ray Pannell

» Fun — Live community painting with Whitney Castro, and outrageous photo booth

» Raffle — Jack Johnson concert tickets, Arbor Santa Barbara skateboard, Klean Kanteens, Simply Straws, CEC's Farm to Table Earth Day Dinner, Divinitree Yoga and Santa Barbara Gift Basket

Proceeds from Green Drinks support the Community Environmental Council’s annual Earth Day Festival. In addition to serving as Earth Day’s hosts, CEC works to identify, advocate, raise awareness, and develop effective programs to solve the most pressing environmental issues that affect the Santa Barbara region. CEC focuses its energy on building a community-based movement that transitions the region off of fossil fuels in one generation — Fossil Free by ’33. Click here to learn more.

LoaTree is a Santa Barbara-based lifestyle company that profiles changemakers, builds community and inspires action through storytelling, the arts and events. Click here for more information, or email Eric Cardenas at [email protected].

— Eric Cardenas represents LoaTree.

