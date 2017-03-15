LoaTree announces the kick-off its Better World Series, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at LoaTree headquarters, 508 E. Haley St., Santa Barbara.

LoaTree said the project, which focuses on psychological insights for planetary protection will gather, activate and inspire changemakers for the purpose of building a better world.

A community-centric project, the series aims to cultivate an appreciation for, and motivation to advance action around five waves, or themes, over the course of the year. These include: ecopsychology; women and climate justice; peace out, plastics; regenerative agriculture; and art as activism.

At the kick-off event, thought-leader and adviser, Renee Lertzman, will discuss Ecopsychology: The Art of Communicating for Planetary Protection.

Lertzman will focus on how to make connections between diverse and even polarized communities while building bridges toward healthier and more sustainable communities. Do our current approaches undermine our efforts? Are we missing opportunities?

The Better World Series calls on policymakers, decision-makers, change-makers, and business leaders to participate in a variety of lectures, workshops and digital campaigns, which will organize the community around these issue areas.

Lertzman's work has been featured in The New York Times, The Guardian, Washington Post and TIME. For more about her, visit reneelertzman.com.

Buy tickets at bit.ly/BetterWorldEcoPsych.

— Riley Hubbell for LoaTree.