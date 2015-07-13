Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 2:48 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
LoaTree’s Green Drinks at The Good Lion to Serve Up Earth-Friendly Cocktails

By David Fortson for LoaTree | July 13, 2015 | 2:53 p.m.

LoaTree invites you to attend our upcoming Green Drinks event on July 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Good Lion, owned by Brian Ristaino and located next to the historic Granada Theatre, 1212 State St.

This Green Drinks event highlights The Good Lion’s sustainability efforts to produce a fresh, rotating cocktail menu made from local, seasonal produce.

The Good Lion’s sustainable efforts include recycling spirit bottles and the use of biodegradable and compostable utensils/supplies. The Good Lion is also taking on some new projects, including the preservation of citrus from spoiling and the development of a nonprofit dedicated to utilizing ice waste.

This is a free 21-or-older Green Drinks event. The Good Lion will be serving a $9 “green” drink special for the evening. Additionally, Sama Sama Kitchen will be providing $5 appetizer specials for Green Drinks guests.

For more information, email Riley Hubbell at [email protected]. Click here to see the poster and Facebook invite.

Santa Barbara Green Drinks, hosted by LoaTree, is a series of social gatherings intended to connect a broad section of our community interested in business, environmental responsibility and social good. This year LoaTree will be collaborating with Association of Environmental Professionals to bolster and enhance series programming.

— David Fortson represents LoaTree.

 

