Advice

Lobero Director David Asbell to Instruct Behind-the-Scenes Workshop, ‘Smooth Theater Production’

By Julie McLeod for Art Without Limits | September 28, 2015 | 10:44 a.m.

David Asbell

There are many aspects of theater production that can be tricky to navigate, baffling really. Lobero Theatre Executive Director David Asbell will discuss theater contracts, dealing with union stage hands, liability and many ins and outs of theater protocol, unbaffling all there is to know about putting on a theater production in a workshop entitled "Smooth Theater Operations" Tuesday, Oct. 6, 5–7 p.m.

2015 marks David Asbell's 19th season at the Lobero Theatre. As executive director, he programs the 20 to 30 Lobero LIVE performances each season and works with the many community partners who call the Lobero their "home stage," including the singer-songwriter series, Sings Like Hell, the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, the Music Academy of the West, Community Arts Music Association, Santa Barbara Choral Society, DANCEworks and many others.

During his tenure, more than $13 million in improvements have been made to the historic theater, which was built in 1924 to replace the original Lobero Opera House built in 1873. 

An avid music fan, Asbell introduced the celebrated Jazz at the Lobero series and has established the Lobero as a home for a wide array of American roots music.

The Lobero Theatre has been listed as one of DownBeat Magazine's "Great Jazz Venues" worldwide for five years running, endearing it to the hearts of international readers as well as savvy Santa Barbara locals who know where to see premium music, dance and live theater in a warm and intimate setting.

A Ventura, Calif. native, Asbell attended the University of Denver and graduated with a degree in economics.

He spent 15 years as operations director for the Atlanta Ballet and served as director of the Robert Ferst Center for the Arts at the Georgia Institute of Technology during the 1996 Olympics.

To join the workshop, please register online at www.awolsb.org, and for more information, call 805.565.1332. The workshop is free, but donations are appreciated.

Art Without Limits (AWoL) pairs emerging artists ages 13 and older with established artists in one-on-one mentorship programs at no charge.

The organization provides fiscal sponsorship for artists and art groups so they can apply for funding, holds free monthly workshops to assist artists to create successful careers and leads the annual Art Career Day Conference, a collaborative event for aspiring artists ages 13 to 25.

AWoL works with the gift of giving, giving back and paying forward in the arts.  

Its future business workshops include "How to Present Yourself with Poise and Security!" taught by actor Ann Dusenberry and "How to Create and Succeed in your Art Career!" taught by artist and film teacher Sky Bergman.

— Julie McLeod is the director of Art Without Limits.

 
