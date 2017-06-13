Old Glory Now Starring on Lobero Theatre Building

In honor of National Flag Week, the Stars and Strips are on display on the Lobero Theatre building, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., until Saturday, June 18. Flag Day is celebrated on Wednesday, June 14.

The Lobero Theatre Foundation brought out its specially-engineered rigging to hang the massive 40-foot-by-60-foot flag on the back of the theater’s flyspace, one of downtown’s most visible facades.

When facing the ocean, the flag is viewable from Carrillo Street and higher.

In other Lobero news for this week, Go to Hale returns with a second film series — Quips & Clips vol. 5, All HALE! Rock 'n Roll — on Friday, June 16.

Former Capital Records CEO, Hale Milgrim, has curated an evening of Quips and Clips from his extensive archives and might include glimpses of such artists as The Quarrymen, Glimmer Twins, You Two, YNSC, Jah Bob, CBerry, and The Warlocks.

Tickets for the Go To Hale Film Series 2 are on sale at the theater box office, Lobero.org, or by calling 963-0761. Single tickets are $17.50 each or $39 for the series.

The Lobero is offering a $75 special "I’m with the band series," which includes seats in the VIP reserved section and a donation to the Lobero Theatre to support live music.

Go to Hale has sponsorship from KTYD 99.9 FM. Lobero LIVE is sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, the Santa Barbara Independent, and KCSB 91.9 FM.

It is funded in part by the Events and Festivals Program using funds provided by the city of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

Complete calendar listings are at Lobero.org.

— Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre Foundation.