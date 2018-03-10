Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 11:38 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Lobero Foundation Partners With Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra

By Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre Foundation | March 10, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Lobero Theatre Foundation has announced a new collaboration with the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra and board of directors to continue the work of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra organization.

As of Jan. 31, the Lobero Theatre Foundation will oversee administering of the funds held at the closing of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra’s 501c3.

Proceeds from these funds will be used to subsidize performances of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra and chamber music repertoire as well as classical musical education.

Future goals for this fund include building the endowment to reach a level that can support a series of Chamber Orchestra performances each year.

The Lobero Theatre Foundation is committed to growing its endowment for classical music as a part of the Lobero Heritage Campaign.

SBCO President Joe Campanelli said the transition from the SBCO’s October Grand Finale concert to the present arrangement grew from the SBCO Board’s desire to create a space for the Orchestra and Maestro Heiichiro Ohyama to be presented in the future and to continue the legacy of excellence they spent 40 years perfecting.

“The Lobero was the appropriate choice to make this happen," Campanelli said. "They have always been our home and we their orchestra.

"They embrace our vision of applying the funds to support any incarnation of Heiichiro and the orchestra playing in Santa Barbara, to continue providing music education offerings, and lastly, the flexibility to present any other collaborative classical music as appropriate,” he said.

"The Lobero Theatre Foundation is inspired by the possibilities in this new collaboration, and will administer the funds in the spirit of which they were given," Campanelli said.

"We will look to the community for participation as the nature of this partnership solidifies in the coming months.It’s nice to know that fighting for an art form this valuable can sometimes bear fruit that feeds our cultural appetite,” he said.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra and Ohyama return to the Lobero for the first concert in this new collaboration at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 27.

Ohyama will lead an orchestra composed of many of SBCO’s long-serving musicians in a celebratory evening featuring the work of Tchaikovsky, Copland and Ibert.

“I sincerely would like to express my deepest gratitude to the Lobero Foundation for saving us from the difficult situation," Ohyama said.

"We have received such warm support and encouragement, and will make every effort to continue to bring beautiful performances to Santa Barbara,” he said.

Tickets for this event will be on sale at the Lobero Theatre Box Office and Lobero.org at 10 a.m. March 15. Section A tickets will be offered for $55; section B tickets for $40.

A limited number of VIP tickets available for $105, which include premier seating, listing in the event program, and a hosted reception before the concert.

Those interested in supporting the Chamber Orchestra in its new home can contact Brandon Mowery, 679-6009, [email protected]

— Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre Foundation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 