Lobero Foundation Partners With Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra

The Lobero Theatre Foundation has announced a new collaboration with the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra and board of directors to continue the work of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra organization.

As of Jan. 31, the Lobero Theatre Foundation will oversee administering of the funds held at the closing of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra’s 501c3.

Proceeds from these funds will be used to subsidize performances of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra and chamber music repertoire as well as classical musical education.

Future goals for this fund include building the endowment to reach a level that can support a series of Chamber Orchestra performances each year.

The Lobero Theatre Foundation is committed to growing its endowment for classical music as a part of the Lobero Heritage Campaign.

SBCO President Joe Campanelli said the transition from the SBCO’s October Grand Finale concert to the present arrangement grew from the SBCO Board’s desire to create a space for the Orchestra and Maestro Heiichiro Ohyama to be presented in the future and to continue the legacy of excellence they spent 40 years perfecting.

“The Lobero was the appropriate choice to make this happen," Campanelli said. "They have always been our home and we their orchestra.

"They embrace our vision of applying the funds to support any incarnation of Heiichiro and the orchestra playing in Santa Barbara, to continue providing music education offerings, and lastly, the flexibility to present any other collaborative classical music as appropriate,” he said.

"The Lobero Theatre Foundation is inspired by the possibilities in this new collaboration, and will administer the funds in the spirit of which they were given," Campanelli said.

"We will look to the community for participation as the nature of this partnership solidifies in the coming months.It’s nice to know that fighting for an art form this valuable can sometimes bear fruit that feeds our cultural appetite,” he said.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra and Ohyama return to the Lobero for the first concert in this new collaboration at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 27.

Ohyama will lead an orchestra composed of many of SBCO’s long-serving musicians in a celebratory evening featuring the work of Tchaikovsky, Copland and Ibert.

“I sincerely would like to express my deepest gratitude to the Lobero Foundation for saving us from the difficult situation," Ohyama said.

"We have received such warm support and encouragement, and will make every effort to continue to bring beautiful performances to Santa Barbara,” he said.

Tickets for this event will be on sale at the Lobero Theatre Box Office and Lobero.org at 10 a.m. March 15. Section A tickets will be offered for $55; section B tickets for $40.

A limited number of VIP tickets available for $105, which include premier seating, listing in the event program, and a hosted reception before the concert.

Those interested in supporting the Chamber Orchestra in its new home can contact Brandon Mowery, 679-6009, [email protected]

— Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre Foundation.