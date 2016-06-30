Lobero LIVE Presents A Very Special Evening With Karla Bonoff

Lobero LIVE welcomes celebrated songwriter Karla Bonoff back to the Lobero stage at 8 p.m. Aug. 18, 2016.

Bonoff has been described as one of the finest singer-songwriters of her generation, and, in her case, the description is not exaggerated.

With a career spanning four decades, Bonoff has enjoyed critical acclaim, commercial success, enduring popularity and the unwavering respect of her peers.

In addition to her own chart success with recordings such as “Personally” and the Footloose single, “Somebody’s Eyes,” she has seen many of her ballads become pop classics, and songs such as “Tell Me Why” become hits for such stellar artists as Wynonna Judd, Bonnie Raitt and Linda Ronstadt.

“A Karla Bonoff album is like hearing from an old friend; her songs are comforting, familiar and timeless.” — Performing Songwriter Magazine

“Her voice is perfection. She conjures memories… keeping alive the flames of her youth and dedication to other artists.” — Huffington Post

Tickets for A Very Special Evening with Karla Bonoff are on sale now at Lobero.com, or by calling the Lobero box office at 805.963.0761.

VIP tickets are $105, Section A tickets are $49, and Section B are $39. VIP tickets include premier seating, entry to pre-performance reception with hosted bar and appetizers and listing in the evening’s program. All prices include a facility fee.

Lobero LIVE is funded in part by the Events and Festivals Program using funds provided by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

Additional sponsorship is provided by The Santa Barbara Independent and KCSB 91.9 FM.

A complete calendar of upcoming Lobero LIVE events can be found at Lobero.com.

— Angie Bertucci represents Lobero LIVE.