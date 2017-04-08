Lobero LIVE Presents American Idol’s Crystal Bowersox

Bowersox's folk-rock-country style was catapulted from the coffeehouses and subway tunnels of Chicago to millions of homes across America when she placed second in Season 9 of American Idol.

Her old-soul voice, carefree style and don't-mess-with-me attitude set her apart from the other contestants and landed the self-taught songstress a career performing with the likes of Joe Cocker, Harry Connick, Jr., and Alanis Morrissette.

“All That For This,” Bowersox’s sophomore release is a testament to her talents as a singer and songwriter, as well as her unerring musical vision.

Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age six, Bowersox has played an active role in advocating awareness and education for the disease.

“I want people to know that they are not alone and that people from all walks of life have to deal with Type 1 diabetes," she said. “I know what kids and adults with this disease are going through. I am happy to be a voice.”

Tickets for the Bowersox show are on sale at Lobero.org, or by calling the Lobero Box Office, 963-0761. Tickets are $105 for VIP (includes entry to reception with complimentary drinks and appetizers); $85 for VIP with meet-and-greet before the concert. ($85-ticket does not include reception).

Section A tickets are $35; Section B tickets, $30. Ticket prices include Lobero facility fee; other fees may also apply.

Complete calendar listings can be found at Lobero.org.

— Angie Bertucci for Lobero LIVE.