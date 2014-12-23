Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:06 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Lobero LIVE Blasting Into the Past with ‘Bill Frisell: Guitar in the Space Age!’

By Angie Bertucci for the Lobero Theatre | December 23, 2014 | 9:11 a.m.

Lobero LIVE is pleased to present "Bill Frisell: Guitar in the Space Age!" with Greg Leisz, Tony Scherr and Kenny Wollesen on Monday, Jan. 26.

For this special night, Frisell blasts into the past to mine the catalog of the largely instrumental guitar-based music from the 1950s and 1960s — when America was racing to the moon, and the sounds of an electric guitar were pushing popular music into the future.

Frisell is joined by fellow guitar master Leisz on electric and pedal steel guitars, and his trio partners Scherr on bass and Wollesen on drums. From surf and rock classics like the Chantay’s "Pipeline," Duane Eddy’s "Rebel Rouser," Link Wray’s "Rumble," plus the Byrds’ "Turn, Turn, Turn," the Beach Boys’ "Surfer Girl" and the Kinks’ "Tired of Waiting for You," this evening of truly iconic electric guitar music will be outta this world.

Since his early days as a key collaborator with John Zorn, Frisell has steadily expanded his sonic purview, staking a claim to an ever-greater range of media, material and musical traditions. From Charles Ives and Aaron Copland to Buster Keaton and Bob Dylan, from urban thrash and American Songbook ballads to country blues and Nashville twang, Frisell distills the essence of the American experience.

Tickets for "Bill Frisell: Guitar in the Space Age!" are on sale now at Lobero.com, or by calling the Lobero box office at 805.963.0761. Section A tickets are $49/Section B $39. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $105. VIP tickets include entrance to VIP reception before the concert, a listing in the event program, and a tax-deductible gift to the Lobero Theatre. All prices include facility fee.

Complete calendar listings can be found by clicking here.

— Angie Bertucci represents the Lobero Theatre.

