Lobero LIVE Presents ‘Chuck Berry: Hail! Hail! Rock ‘N’ Roll’

Thirty years ago, the seminal music documentary Chuck Berry: Hail! Hail! Rock ’N’ Roll profiled the legend during a star-studded concert celebrating his 60th birthday. Among the artists performing with Berry were Linda Ronstadt, Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Robert Cray, Etta James, Johnnie Johnson, Steve Jordan, Bobby Keys, Julian Lennon and more.

A new book, Johnny B. Bad: Chuck Berry and the Making of Hail! Hail! Rock 'N' Roll, tells the complete story behind one of America’s most enduring and embattled icons.

Lobero LIVE presents a special event that reveals the man behind the music on March 24 with a full screening of Chuck Berry: Hail! Hail! Rock 'N' Roll and a Q&A with director Taylor Hackford and author Stephanie Bennett.

Johnny B Bad: Chuck Berry and the Making of Hail Hail Rock 'N' Roll will be published by Rare Bird Books on March 18, the anniversary of Berry's passing.

Hackford is a producer and director, known for Ray (2004), Blood In, Blood Out (1993) and Dolores Claiborne (1995).

Bennett, the producer of Hail Hail Rock ‘N’ Roll, began her association with the music business in the l970s with the creation of Delilah Books — the first publisher of rock-and-roll books, including the best-selling biography of Bruce Springsteen’s early career, Born to Run.

In the early l980s, she created Delilah Films, where she produced more than 30 critically-acclaimed music and concert documentaries, including The Compleat Beatles, The Everly Brothers Reunion Concert, Roy Orbison: A Black and White Night, Joni Mitchell: Woman of Heart and Mind and The Beach Boys: Endless Summer.

Tickets for Chuck Berry: Hail! Hail! Rock ‘n’ Roll with Hackford and Bennett are on sale now at Lobero.org, or by calling the Lobero Box Office at 805.963.0761. Tickets are $70 for the VIP Meet & Greet at 3 p.m. in the Lobero Courtyard and includes an autographed book and photo op with filmmakers; $20 for reserved seating.

Up Next from Lobero LIVE

The Immediate Family — Tuesday, April 2 at 8 p.m.

The Immediate Family began life as a studio project, comprised of top session players behind nearly 5,000 records, many of them classics in the rock ‘n’ roll pantheon. Led by Danny Kortchmar, the band includes some of the world’s most iconic and recorded musicians including guitarists Steve Postell and Waddy Wachtel, who have worked with Jennifer Warnes, David Crosby, Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, among many others, and Leland Sklar on bass and Russ Kunkel on drums.

The Capitol Steps — Monday, April 15 at 8 p.m.

The Capitol Steps have elevated political satire to an art form. Before The Daily Show, Full Frontal and The Colbert Report, this Washington, D.C.-based comedy troupe gave audiences laugh cramps with their bipartisan lampooning. No matter who or what is in the headlines, you can bet the Capitol Steps will tackle both sides of the political spectrum and all things equally foolish.

An Evening with Cowboy Junkies — Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m.

In 1988, Cowboy Junkies proved that there was an audience waiting for something quiet, beautiful and reflective. The Trinity Session was like a whisper that cut through the flash and bombast that came to define the late 1980s. The now-classic recording combined folk, blues and rock in a way that had never been heard before and went on to sell more than a million copies. With Cowboy Junkies’ new album, All That Reckoning, the band once again gently shakes the listener to wake up.

— Angie Bertucci represents the Lobero Theatre.