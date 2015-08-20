Lobero LIVE Presents Dobro Master and Americana Pioneer Jerry Douglas

Advice

Lobero LIVE is excited to welcome Jerry Douglas back to the Lobero for a very special solo evening Friday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m.

The Dobro master and 14-time Grammy winner is to the resonator guitar what Jimi Hendrix was to the electric guitar: elevating, transforming and reinventing the instrument in countless ways.

Called "dobro's matchless contemporary master," by The New York Times, Douglas is one of the most innovative recording artists in music, both as a solo artist and member of groundbreaking bands including J.D. Crowe & The New South, The Country Gentlemen, Boone Creek and Strength In Numbers.

Douglas’s distinctive sound graces more than 1,500 albums, including discs released by Garth Brooks, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Elvis Costello, Earl Scruggs and Ray Charles, among many others.

Since 1998, he's been a key member of Alison Krauss and Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas, touring extensively and co-producing and playing on a series of platinum albums. He has produced albums for Krauss, the Del McCoury Band, Maura O’Connell, and Jesse Winchester and is co-Music Director of the acclaimed BBC TV series Transatlantic Sessions, and his latest solo album Traveler features guest appearances by such notable friends as Paul Simon, Mumford & Sons and Eric Clapton.

"If Clapton is God, Jerry Douglas is the Holy Ghost. There are things this man can do with a dobro, or even a slide on electric guitar, that a lot of guitarists can't do with 10 fingers," writes the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

As he continues his incalculable influence on Americana, bluegrass and their many related genres, Douglas forges on as a true pioneer in American music.

Tickets are on sale now at Lobero.com and at the Lobero Box Office at 805.963.0761. Tickets are $105 for VIP and $34 for all other seats. VIP tickets include premier seating, entrance to VIP reception before the concert and a listing in the event program. All prices subject to facility fees.

— Angie Bertucci represents the Lobero Theatre.