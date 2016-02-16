Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 5:55 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Lobero LIVE to Delve Behind the Lens With Henry Diltz, Pattie Boyd Exhibit

By Angie Bertucci for the Lobero Theatre | February 16, 2016 | 2:25 p.m.

Lobero LIVE is delving into rock history this spring, taking fans behind the scenes with some of the 20th century’s finest rock photographers: Henry Diltz and Pattie Boyd in Behind the Lens at 8 p.m. March 23, 2016. 

Behind the Lens is a series of music photography exhibitions put on by the Morrison Hotel Gallery that will feature rock photographers in special multi-media performances showcasing photographs and moments from Diltz and Boyd's extraordinary lives and careers.

Both Diltz and Boyd will share stories related to their works as a multimedia presentation of still and images and video.

Diltz has documented the Southern California's Laurel Canyon music scene more extensively than anyone and is considered one of the greatest music photographers of the last century.

With over 400,000 images in his archive and over 400 album covers to his name (including The Doors, Crosby, Still and Nash, James Taylor to name a few), Diltz has already published three books about his life as a musician and photographer, and has enough in the tank for several more.

A documentary about his life will be released this fall and he will receive the prestigious Lucie Award for lifetime achievement in photography at this year’s ceremony at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

Diltz is a guest lecturer at the Berklee School of music in Boston and has had three museum shows dedicated to his works.

Boyd is the muse of a generation, with timeless love songs "Something" and "Layla" written about her. She has documented her glamorous life in photographs and stories, some of which she will be presenting for the first time.

Lean more about her talent as an acclaimed photographer through her intimate and revealing photographs of George Harrison, the Beatles and Eric Clapton, among others.

“These people were witnesses to music history and they possessed the talent to uniquely document the music from the audience, backstage and on the road,” said Morrison Hotel Gallery founder, Peter Blachley.

Morrison Hotel Gallery will also create a gallery exhibition and sale to travel with each show. For more information on Behind The Lens and Morrison Hotel Gallery, please visit www.morrisonhotelgallery.com.

Tickets are on sale now at Lobero.com or by calling the Lobero box office at 805.963.0761. 

Tickets are $28 for reserved seating, with a limited amount of $60 VIP tickets available, which include reception with the artists. All prices subject to facility fees.

Complete calendar listings can be found at Lobero.com.

Angie Bertucci represents the Lobero Theatre.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 