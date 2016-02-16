Lobero LIVE to Delve Behind the Lens With Henry Diltz, Pattie Boyd Exhibit

Lobero LIVE is delving into rock history this spring, taking fans behind the scenes with some of the 20th century’s finest rock photographers: Henry Diltz and Pattie Boyd in Behind the Lens at 8 p.m. March 23, 2016.

Behind the Lens is a series of music photography exhibitions put on by the Morrison Hotel Gallery that will feature rock photographers in special multi-media performances showcasing photographs and moments from Diltz and Boyd's extraordinary lives and careers.

Both Diltz and Boyd will share stories related to their works as a multimedia presentation of still and images and video.

Diltz has documented the Southern California's Laurel Canyon music scene more extensively than anyone and is considered one of the greatest music photographers of the last century.

With over 400,000 images in his archive and over 400 album covers to his name (including The Doors, Crosby, Still and Nash, James Taylor to name a few), Diltz has already published three books about his life as a musician and photographer, and has enough in the tank for several more.

A documentary about his life will be released this fall and he will receive the prestigious Lucie Award for lifetime achievement in photography at this year’s ceremony at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

Diltz is a guest lecturer at the Berklee School of music in Boston and has had three museum shows dedicated to his works.

Boyd is the muse of a generation, with timeless love songs "Something" and "Layla" written about her. She has documented her glamorous life in photographs and stories, some of which she will be presenting for the first time.

Lean more about her talent as an acclaimed photographer through her intimate and revealing photographs of George Harrison, the Beatles and Eric Clapton, among others.

“These people were witnesses to music history and they possessed the talent to uniquely document the music from the audience, backstage and on the road,” said Morrison Hotel Gallery founder, Peter Blachley.

Morrison Hotel Gallery will also create a gallery exhibition and sale to travel with each show. For more information on Behind The Lens and Morrison Hotel Gallery, please visit www.morrisonhotelgallery.com.

Tickets are on sale now at Lobero.com or by calling the Lobero box office at 805.963.0761.

Tickets are $28 for reserved seating, with a limited amount of $60 VIP tickets available, which include reception with the artists. All prices subject to facility fees.

Complete calendar listings can be found at Lobero.com.

— Angie Bertucci represents the Lobero Theatre.