Lobero Live to Welcome Lauded Guitarist Dave Rawlings

Advice

Lobero LIVE is thrilled to welcome Dave Rawlings Machine to the Lobero Saturday, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m.

Dave Rawlings is a highly acclaimed guitar player, singer, songwriter and producer best known for his work with some of folk music’s biggest names.

The beloved duo of Rawlings and Welch recently added another accolade to their career accomplishments as they accepted the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting from the Americana Music Association on September 16, 2015.

Acony Records recently released Nashville Obsolete, the highly anticipated second album from Dave Rawlings Machine.

Recorded on analog tape at Woodland Sound Studios in Nashville, Tenn., Nashville Obsolete features seven original compositions written by Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings.

Touring in support of the new album, the current touring iteration of the Machine — featuring band members Rawlings, Gillian Welch, Paul Kowert (Punch Brothers), Willie Watson (Old Crow Medicine Show) and Brittany Haas (Crooked Still) — will provide a night of distinctive picking, high lonesome songs and many other fine acoustic entertainments.

Tickets are on sale now at Lobero.com or by calling the Lobero Box Office at 805.963.0761. Tickets are $40 for reserved seating.

No VIP tickets are available for this performance. All prices subject to facility fees.

— Angie Bertucci represents the Lobero Theatre.