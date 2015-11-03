Lobero Theatre Announces Final Events of 2015, Beginning with Guitarist Richard Thompson

Advice

While 2015 may be drawing toward a close, the Lobero Theatre has many events left during November and December.

At 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, Lobero LIVE presents renowned guitarist and songwriter Richard Thompson. Thompson and his electric trio are currently touring in support of Thompson’s new release, Still, produced by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and backed by several longtime players from both Thompson's and Tweedy's bands.

The following Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, at 8 p.m. Lobero LIVE presents Chris Thile. Thile, of Punch Brothers, is a mandolin virtuoso, composer and vocalist. With his broad outlook that encompasses progressive bluegrass, classical, rock and jazz, Thile transcends the borders of conventionally circumscribed genres, creating a distinctly American canon and a new musical aesthetic for performers and audiences alike.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Jazz at the Lobero welcomes Dorado Schmitt & Django Festival All-Stars with special guest Roger Kellaway as part of the Jazz at the Lobero F15 series. Back by popular demand, gypsy-jazz genius Dorado Schmitt and his all-star ensemble return for an encore performance celebrating the legacy of Django Reinhardt.

In honor of Veteren’s Day, the Lobero Theatre presents Andrew Carroll’s compelling drama about the wartime experience, taken from actual letters penned by troops and their loved ones. If All the Sky Were Paper plays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. This performance is a moving evening of wartime letters from American soldiers, Marines, sailors and airmen and their loved ones at home, brought to life in a new play.

Please join us for a special evening to honor Santa Barbara County’s Teacher of the Year, along with three Distinguished New Educators and three Distinguished Mentors. Cox and the SBCEO present A Salute to Teachers Saturday, Nov. 14.

Then at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, Sings Like Hell present Phil Alvin & Dave Alvin with The Guilty Ones + Special Guest. The Alvin brothers, who founded seminal, early-LA, punk-roots band The Blasters in 1979, have shared a fascination with Big Bill Broonzy since childhood. After an illness nearly took Phil’s life in 2012, they resolved to return to the studio and pay tribute to the blues legend.

On Dec. 1, don’t miss Warren Miller Entertainment’s newest film, Chasing Shadows at 8 p.m. Warren Miller once said, “A pair of skis are the ultimate transportation to freedom.” For #66, Warren Miller Entertainment brings you an exploration into what it means to be inspired. Skiers and snowboarders have all chased it: a feeling, a memory, a storm, a turn — they’ve been chasing it their whole lives and will keep chasing it a lifetime more.

Friday, Dec. 4, Sings Like Hell presents Stone Cupid featuring Julie Christensen & Sergio Webb + Natalie D-Napoleon. Christensen, who’s authored five independent albums and sung with everyone from Leonard Cohen to Lou Reed, has surrounded herself with a team of top-notch players.

Gustafson Dance presents Rudolph, a ballet of the holiday classic featuring Rudolph, Clarice, the Abominable Snow Monster and even Santa Claus himself, Dec. 5 at 2 and 6 p.m. Children ages 2 and up dance to well-known holiday tunes, along with the State Street Ballet Young Dancers, as Rudolph embarks on a journey where he learns, along with many other misfits that everyone, even though they may be different, has something of value to contribute.

Inspiring…. the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra celebrates the Holiday Season at the Lobero Theatre with special guest host Gail Eichenthal Tuesday, Dec. 8. Featured at the concert will be Mendelssohn's Symphony for Strings in C Major No. 9, “Swiss Symphony” and Dvořák's Serenade for Strings in E major.

Jazz at the Lobero presents part of its fall series: The Tierney Sutton Band: A Century of Sinatra Wednesday, Dec. 9. Five-time Grammy nominee Tierney Sutton has fronted the Tierney Sutton Band for twenty years and has released nine chart-topping jazz albums. December marks the 100th birthday of the chairman of the board. The Tierney Sutton Band will celebrate by taking Sinatra classics on an adventure ride.

Chris Robinson Brotherhood make their return to the Lobero Theatre Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. Having just completed their most successful summer tour yet with sold out shows around the U.S.A., Robinson and company have slowly been unveiling new material. The band has now confirmed they will return to the studio in early 2016 to begin recording this latest set of songs for their next album.

The Santa Barbara Choral Society presents the Hallelujah Project Dec. 12 & 13. Quickly becoming one of the city's most anticipated holiday musical events, the Hallelujah Project offers a family-friendly blend of approachable classical choral music and traditional seasonal favorites, a guest appearance by the Children's Chorus,\ and a celebrity in a format designed to put young and old alike in a festive holiday mood.

The Lobero's penultimate event, Santa Barbara Revels presents The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice. This year’s engaging and entertaining production is sub-titled “The Treasures of Spain” with four performances on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19 & 20 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Audiences are transported to the crossroads of Andalusia in Southern Spain, where indigenous Iberian, Moorish and Sephardic traditions converge. A favorite Santa Barbara seasonal tradition, The Christmas Revels involves a colorfully-costumed company of more than 60 actors, singers and dancers who perform lively dances and glorious music from more than four centuries of Spanish culture, with accompaniment provided by our brass ensemble and a troupe of traditional string and wind instruments.

Finally, Lobero LIVE presents Cracker & Camper Van Beethoven Monday, Dec. 28. Cracker, the alt-rock radio band known for such hits as "Low" and "Get Off This," dives headfirst into the California country sound in their newest album. Camper Van Beethoven was one of the most original and influential indie rock bands of the late ‘80’s, combining an iconoclastic lyrical stance with a free-spirited eclecticism.

Full event lineup and tickets are available at Lobero.com.

— Angie Bertucci represents the Lobero Theatre.