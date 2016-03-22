Lobero Theatre Becomes First Theater, Historic Building to Earn County Green Business Accreditation

The Lobero Theatre is proud to announce the recent accreditation as a Santa Barbara County Green Business. In order to earn the certification, the Lobero Theatre had to undergo a thorough review and implement solutions to improve efficiency in electricity and water use and a sustainable transportation plan for staff members.

All of these improvements were introduced in a way that was congruous with the Lobero’s historic aesthetic and corporate culture.

“We view efforts to reduce our carbon footprint as not only our social responsibility but also as a way to decrease long term operational costs and increase the viability and comfort of the building. It’s good for everyone,” said David Asbell, executive director of the theater.

The Lobero is proud to lead by example in an industry not widely viewed through an environmental lens.

As a historic building and cultural landmark, the Lobero is conscious of its lasting presence in the Santa Barbara community and views adapting sustainable practices as a practical and advantageous way to ensure the vitality of the theater long into the future.

The Lobero Theatre will be recognized at the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County Luncheon Celebration March 23, 2016, at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott.

The Lobero Theatre Foundation is honored to carry the torch for eco-friendly innovation as the first theatrical venue to complete the program, as well as the first historic building.

This certification marks several years of gradual changes to ensure environmentally safe practices at the Lobero Theatre.

In 2011 the Lobero became the first theatrical or cinematic business to join the City of Santa Barbara’s Recycling and Foodscraps Recycling Programs.

These practices include requiring the use of compostable and biodegradable plates, flatware and paper products at all Lobero events, concessions and receptions. The Lobero also composts all leftover foodscraps and will continue to utilize sorted trash collectors.

Soon after implementing these programs, the Lobero Theatre Foundation unveiled plans for a large-scale renovation of the building in 2013, which included efficiency upgrades to plumbing and electrical systems.

At that time, the Community Environmental Council Executive Director Dave Davis showed the organization’s support for the planned improvements, saying: “We need visionary partners [like the Lobero Theatre] who are committed to making older buildings as energy efficient as possible.”

More updates were included in the 2013 “Encore: Lobero” renovations, including installing low-flow toilets throughout the building, and any toilets that were not replaced at that time have since been retrofitted to reduce water use.

New landscaping practices and drip lines keep outdoor water usage at a minimum. New energy efficient bulbs have been replaced throughout the building, and approved plans are in place for future improvements, including eco-friendly lighting for the Lobero’s centerpiece chandelier.

Other electrical systems including heating and air conditioning have been inspected and approved. In addition, the Lobero Theatre has moved to using non-toxic cleaning supplies throughout.

For more information about the Green Business Program, visit greenbizsbc.org.

— Angie Bertucci represents the Lobero Theatre.