Lobero Theatre Foundation Board Adds Michael Jaffe

Michael Jaffe has joined the Lobero Theatre Foundation Board of directors, led by Amy MacLeod, president. Serving on the executive board with MacLeod are Stephen Hayes, vice president; Melissa Fassett, secretary; and Bridget Foreman, treasurer.

The Lobero Theatre Foundation serves as owner and steward of the Lobero Theatre.

Thanks to encouragement from his friend John Gerngross and his motivation to support a variety of causes including arts and education, Jaffe brings his experience in banking, financing, and producing and managing film productions to the board, the foundation said.

Jaffe said his goals on the Lobero Board include expanding the outreach of the theater to new audiences. He said he is inspired by the beauty of the theater and its diverse presentations.

Jaffe and his family have lived in Santa Barbara since 1978. He earned a B.A. degree with majors in theater and religion and an M.A. in theater from Cornell University.

After college, Jaffe worked with his father, who founded AFTRA in 1935 and went on to produce more than 600 hours of prime-time television.

Starting in Movies for Television in 1974, Jaffe went on to produce and/or finance several series including: Crime Story, Nero

Wolfe, and 100 Center Street, as well as feature films including Better Off Dead, The Disoderlies, 18 Again, One

Crazy Summer, Body Snatchers, The Informant, and most recently, Texas Killing Fields.

Jaffe partnered with Howard Braunstein for 21 years, during which time they developed financed, and executive-produced about 110 television movies, the foundation said.

Now retired, Jaffe has served on several governing boards including the Cold Spring School Foundation for four years,

where he was active in arranging for a $2.9 million construction loan, and negotiated a settlement agreement between the

school and Westmont College.

Jaffe also has served on the Santa Barbara Middle School Board for 13 years, heading the development and site committees.

When his children attended the MAD Academy at Santa Barbara High School, Jaffe joined the school foundation and was president for two years, running successful fundraising campaigns and negotiating lasting agreements with the school district.

Shortly thereafter, he served on the newly formed Santa Barbara High School Foundation.

Learn more about the Lobero Theatre and see a schedule of upcoming events at Lobero.org.

— Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre Foundation.