Lobero Theatre Foundation Laments Loss of Iconic Olive Tree

The Lobero Theatre Foundation board and staff were saddened Tuesday with the removal of an 89-year-old olive tree in order to complete the larger scope of the Encore: Lobero preservation work.

Acting as stewards of the historic Lobero Theatre, the decision-making process included input from the city’s Building Department, Arborist, Historic Landmarks Commission and the Pearl Chase Society.

Encore: Lobero is a $7 million capital campaign undertaken by the Lobero Theatre Foundation Board of Directors for preservation and maintenance work including new seats, improved air flow, expanded restrooms and ADA compliance upgrades to make the theater viable for live performances for many years to come.

The Lobero Theatre Foundation board loves this theater as much as our fans, and has spent time and resources researching alternative solutions over the last two years. The Lobero olive tree was infected with a fungus, verticillium wilt, which has been deteriorating the tree from the inside out.

Given its delicate condition and impressive size, boxing and removing the large tree would have been impossible without sustaining further damage. Similarly, it was determined that the new site work required to meet accessibility requirements would irreversibly damage the roots. We are exploring the possibility of planting mature olive trees that are more resistant to the fungus in their place.

Encore: Lobero continues a 140-year tradition of the care and support of the Lobero Theatre from people in the community, including hundreds of donors and an all-volunteer Board of Directors. Preservation work began on June 3 and will continue until the reopening in December. Click here for more information.

— Angie Bertucci is a marketing and communications coordinator for the Lobero Theatre Foundation.