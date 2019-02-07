Lobero Theatre Foundation Looking For ‘Likes’ and Donations on Virtual Day of Giving

For three years, the Lobero Theatre Foundation has embarked on virtual Lobero Give Day social media fundraising. This year, in honor of the opening of the original Lobero Theatre in 1873, the virtual day of giving will be Friday, Feb. 22.

With dozens of postings from Lobero patrons and fans of their photos, memories and pledges, the Lobero Foundation estimates the audience for Lobero Give Day to have generated more than 100,000 impressions across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Last year’s Give Day raised some $22,000 toward needed operating expenses and laid the groundwork for a bigger reach this year.

The Lobero Foundation is asking community members for their support by sharing favorite Lobero memories on social media with the hashtag #LoberoGiveDay; texting LOBERO to 71777 to make a donation; visiting the Lobero Give Day fundraising page, https://lobero.org/give-day; and following along on social media by searching the hashtag #LoberoGiveDay.

For more about Lobero Give Day, or to become a digital ambassador, conact Adrienne DeGuevara at [email protected], or 805-679-6007. Those interested can keep up with the Lobero Theatre by subscribing to its newsletters and following @loberotheatre on social media.

Gifts can be made at lobero.org/give-day.

A key aspect of the fundraising is to help the Lobero Theatre remain accessible and affordable for community organizations. Several of Santa Barbara's local performing arts organizations call the Lobero home, including Santa Barbara Choral Society, Santa Barbara Revels, CAMA's Masterseries, and Flamenco Arts Festival.

— Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre.