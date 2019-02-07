Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Thursday, February 7 , 2019, 1:20 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Lobero Theatre Foundation Looking For ‘Likes’ and Donations on Virtual Day of Giving

By Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre | February 7, 2019 | 12:52 p.m.

For three years, the Lobero Theatre Foundation has embarked on virtual Lobero Give Day social media fundraising. This year, in honor of the opening of the original Lobero Theatre in 1873, the virtual day of giving will be Friday, Feb. 22.

With dozens of postings from Lobero patrons and fans of their photos, memories and pledges, the Lobero Foundation estimates the audience for Lobero Give Day to have generated more than 100,000 impressions across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Last year’s Give Day raised some $22,000 toward needed operating expenses and laid the groundwork for a bigger reach this year.

The Lobero Foundation is asking community members for their support by sharing favorite Lobero memories on social media with the hashtag #LoberoGiveDay; texting LOBERO to 71777 to make a donation; visiting the Lobero Give Day fundraising page, https://lobero.org/give-day; and following along on social media by searching the hashtag #LoberoGiveDay.

For more about Lobero Give Day, or to become a digital ambassador, conact Adrienne DeGuevara at [email protected], or 805-679-6007. Those interested can keep up with the Lobero Theatre by subscribing to its newsletters and following @loberotheatre on social media.

Gifts can be made at lobero.org/give-day.

A key aspect of the fundraising is to help the Lobero Theatre remain accessible and affordable for community organizations. Several of Santa Barbara's local performing arts organizations call the Lobero home, including Santa Barbara Choral Society, Santa Barbara Revels, CAMA's Masterseries, and Flamenco Arts Festival.

— Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 