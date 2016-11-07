Lobero Theatre Foundation Opens Curtain on New Director of Development

The Lobero Theatre Foundation welcomes Brandon Mowery as the new director of development, bringing a new set of skills to this landmark institution.

Mowery, who has been in his new role for a few weeks, said:

“Prior to joining the team, I was aware of the Lobero’s excellent programming, physical beauty and rich history. I quickly and pleasantly came to realize what an incredible community of people also makes the Lobero great. This community partnership is something I am very excited about and proud of.”

Mowery spent the last 15 years in a variety of lead development roles at UCSB raising millions of dollars for the annual fund, regional office, and departments of Science and the College of Engineering.

Notable accomplishments include helping and expanding the strategic growth of a development program for the College of Engineering and the Division of Mathematical, Life, and Physical Sciences.

His strategies for the identification, cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship of major gifts from individuals, corporations and foundations worked to address the academic priorities of the Dean of Science and Dean of Engineering.



Beyond establishing innovative fundraising ideas for the Lobero Theatre Foundation, Mowery can be found on the sidelines of many of his kids’ sports teams in AYSO, Boys and Girls Club, DPLL and the Page Youth Center, with a clear preference in coaching his favorite sport, basketball.

Mowery is a family-oriented individual who also relishes spending time with his wife and two children.

Jim Dougherty, Mowery’s predecessor, remain on the Lobero staff, serving as director of planned giving for the upcoming Heritage Campaign. The Heritage Campaign will build a significant endowment for the Lobero Theatre, ensuring its long-term fiscal vitality.

To learn more about the Lobero Theatre and see the full schedule of events, go to Lobero.com.

— Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre Foundation.