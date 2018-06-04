Lobero Theatre Foundation Welcomes Three New Board Members

The Lobero Theatre Foundation is proud to welcome three new members to the Board of Directors — Charles De L’Arbe, Kevin Keating and Robert “Bo” Willis.

Each brings with them a unique knowledge and skill set, along with a healthy love of music and the arts that will serve the Lobero well in this exciting Encore Season.

The Lobero Theatre Foundation has been working hard preserving and enhancing Santa Barbara’s 140-year-old home for live music, dance and theater as part of the Encore: Lobero campaign. New seats offer more legroom and better sightlines than ever before, and improved airflow and enlarged restrooms guarantee this will be the most comfortable season yet. In fact, we’re calling it the Encore Season to celebrate.

We’re thrilled to welcome audiences back to a refreshed, and even more intimate Lobero Theatre. Calendar listings can be found at Lobero.com.

Jeff DeVine is the president of the Lobero Theatre Foundation Board of Directors. Serving with DeVine is Amy MacLeod (vice president), Melissa Fassett (secretary), William Nasif (treasurer), Doug Wood (past president), Tim Casey and George Burtness (at large).

The mission of the Lobero Theatre Foundation is to maintain and operate the historic Lobero Theatre as a performing arts center and cultural asset to the community of Santa Barbara, and to present the highest quality productions in music, dance and theater.

Charles de L’Arbre

L'Arbre has worked since 1974 at the Santa Barbara Travel Bureau Office, “doing anything that no one else wished to do” first as an assistant and eventually becoming the CEO. Santa Barbara Travel Bureau has three locations with about 52 employees and associates generating about $35 million in business annually. Among the different areas of travel the company works in, two of the most notable are entertainment travel: the company works with more than 150 jazz artists — a number of whom have performed at the Lobero.

The Santa Barbara Travel Bureau has received numerous industry awards and has been consistently recognized locally as the Santa Barbara region's leading travel agency. The company has had a long-standing commitment to supporting the Santa Barbara nonprofit community by providing assistance in fund-raising via strategic marketing partnerships with those organizations.

L'Arbre has served on the Lobero Theatre Foundation board once previously, and has also worked with the boards of the Ensemble Theatre, UCSB Drama/Dance Affiliates, Music Academy of the West and the Mission Canyon Association.

Today he splits his time between the Travel Bureau and serving on the boards of Speaking of Stories, Painted Cave Volunteer Fire Department and the Order of St. John, which supports an eye care hospital in Jerusalem.

Kevin Keating

Keating brings a passion for music, particularly jazz and classical, with him to the Lobero Board. He has played guitar since age 12, attended the Berklee College of Music in Boston and moved on New York City to complete a bachelor of fine arts degree in jazz performance.

While at the College of the City University of New York, Keating was able to study privately with jazz bassist Ron Carter and jazz pianist Mike Longo. After graduating, he embarked upon a solo career, self-producing an album of jazz standards with Carter and Longo, which he called the “height of [his] short career!” After playing hundreds of gigs in Manhattan, from Greenwich Village to Harlem, Keating made the decision to become a lawyer.

But his love of music kept up with time, leading to an eventual meeting with guitarist Paul Galbraith on a live performance CD/DVD project. The performance launched a long and enjoyable relationship with Galbraith that brought the pair to rent out the Lobero in 2011, which a very meaningful experience for them both.

“The Lobero is such a perfect concert hall for the guitar — it’s intimate and has perfect acoustics," Keating said. "Galbraith was really touched to see the portrait of Andres Segovia in the Green Room. We imagined together what it would’ve been like to hear him play there.”

In addition to serving on the Lobero’s board, Keating is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Montessori Center School in Goleta and an advisory group for Chabad of Santa Barbara. Other charitable efforts are focused on running the Kevin and Masha Keating Family Foundation, a sponsorship of medical research projects.

He and his wife, Masha, have three sons, ages 10, 8, and 6.

Robert “Bo” Willis

Willis is a partner at Bustamante/Willis Insurance Services, an exclusive agent for Allstate Insurance with locations in both Santa Barbara and Ventura. Since the purchase of the agency in 2010, Bustamante/Willis has nearly doubled the size of the agency, and earned a number of designations from Allstate including being named both a Premier Service Agency and Premier Financial Professional for 2013.

Prior to embarking on a career insurance, Willis spent 15 years in corporate banking and interest rate risk management with Bank of America in San Francisco and was most recently with City National Bank in Los Angeles, where he was senior vice president and manager of the interest rate derivatives business.

Willis' interest in the Lobero stems from him lifelong love of music of all types, and he hopes to facilitate bringing new and exciting acts to the Lobero.

He currently serves on the board of the Saticoy Country Club, and previously served on the board of the Chaminade College Preparatory Alumni Association. He has also recently been involved with the Museum of Ventura County and the Livingston Visiting Nurses Association.

— Angie Bertucci is the marketing and communications coordinator for the Lobero Theatre Foundation.