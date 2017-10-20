Lobero Theatre Puts Giving at Patron’s Fingertips

The Lobero may be California’s oldest continuously operating theater, but that doesn’t mean it shies away from new media.

The Lobero Theatre Foundation has unveiled new features for arts patrons at the theater and at Lobero.org from making seat selections to making a gift via text. As always, human interaction at the box office and at each performance is available as well.

The Lobero is embracing online giving in a variety of ways. The first virtual Lobero Give Day on Feb, 22, raised more than over $10,000 in online donations, and achieved a wide reach across several social platforms.

Thanks to dozens of postings featuring photos, memories and pledges from patrons and fans, the foundation estimates the audience for Lobero Give Day was more than 100,000 impressions.

The foundation said it was so heartwarming to see friends and followers making gifts and sharing memories that it will make Give Day an annual tradition. The next Give Day is February 22, 018, the 145th birthday of Jose Lobero’s original theater.

The foundation also is engaging a new text donation service that allows patrons to make a gift right from their seats in the auditorium while attending Lobero LIVE events.

That feature started on Oct. 18. Patrons can text Lobero to 41444 to make a donation.

For ticket buyers, there have been improvements in the checkout process at Lobero.org, including the ability to choose a seat selection from a virtual map of the auditorium.

Featuring bold colors and makings, this feature helps patrons to view their seat before purchasing.

For several years, the Lobero has worked to stylize and improve its e-newsletter program, which has quickly become its most productive sales tool, the foundation reports.

Lobero eClub members get first notice for new events, ticket offers and special pre-sales.

The foundation said it’s not uncommon for tickets to be snatched up from online pre-sales and social media, so it encourages signing up for eClub. The envelope icon is at Lobero.org, or call the box office.

Ticket-holders can look forward to automated ticket reminder. Those who have emails in the system, or purchased online, will receive a heads-up email three days before the ticketed event.

For those who prefer Facebook as their network of choice, new integrations in place with Facebook allow users to buy by logging into Lobero.org with their Facebook credentials.

To take advantage of any of these features, contact the Lobero Box Office, 963-0761, or visit Lobero.org.

— Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre Foundation.