Lobero’s Hats Off Evening Pays Tribute to Alan Thicke

By Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre | February 24, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Since no one can fill the seat of speaker and multi-talented entertainer Alan Thicke — who died on Dec. 13 at age 69 — the Lobero Theatre Associates invites members of the public not to attend its annual Hats Off Luncheon as originally planned.

Alan Thicke
Instead, the group asks supporters to contribute to the Lobero’s Raise the Roof campaign to pay for repairs needed on the historic theater's roof.

A gift of $200-plus buys one ticket to a cocktail reception 5:30-7 p.m., March 15, on the Lobero stage to raise a glass in honor of Thicke, a Canadian TV host and actor, who kept a home in the Carpinteria foothills.

Best known for his role as the father on ABC’s Growing Pains, Thicke served as emcee for the Lobero Theatre Associates’ 2005 Hats Off luncheon honoring Bea Arthur. As a headliner and speaker, his charm and humor established him as one of America’s all-purpose entertainers.

Learn more about this Hat’s Off evening at www.lobero.org/events/hats-off-2017. To make a gift or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact Jessica Simon at [email protected] or at 679-6007.

Event co-chairs are Danielle McCaffery and Rhea Hayes. Sponsors are Louise And Tim Casey, Hearing Services Of Santa Barbara, Hope Sterling Kelly, Danielle and John McCaffery, Rhea and Steve Hayes, Janet and John McCann, Montecito Bank And Trust, and Anne and Michael Towbes.

Hats Off is the Lobero Theatre Associates’ signature fundraising event that brings in money for the theater while honoring a significant presence in the arts. The Associates’ past efforts have given the theater its courtyard and a Steinway Grand piano.

The group also supports Lobero youth programs, bringing thousands of students to the theater each year.

— Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre.

 

