Lobsters Have Tale to Tell at Sea Center

By Rochelle Rose for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | September 23, 2017 | 4:08 p.m.

Bugs of the Sea ... Live Long and Lobster! is the name of a new event hosted by the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Sea Center on Stearns Wharf.

Often called bugs of the sea, lobsters are the focus of the program, which will explore the ecology, fishery, research and conservation of these interesting — and delicious — nocturnal sea creatures.

Participants can enjoy lobster appetizers and lobster-themed cocktails while learning about the world of lobsters. Guests will have the opportunity to imbibe specialty cocktails such as the Rock Lobster and Lobstertini, as well as wine and beer.

Educational presenters include UCSB researchers Joseph Curtis and Adrian Stier; Julie Bursek of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary; lobster fisherman Thomas Dabney; and Tyler Haven and Tommy Wilson, Sea Center aquarists.

Lobsters treats will be prepared by Chef Pete Clements serving lobster risotto, Chef Scott Wallace serving lobster bisque, and Chef Michael Hutchings serving lobster corn dogs.

As parking is limited on Stearns Wharf, attendees are encouraged to park in the city's Garden Street Parking at Cabrillo Boulevard and Garden Street. Uber, Lyft and other alternative transportation are also recommended.

Event tickets are $35 for museum members, $40 for non-members. To buy tickets or for more information, contact Leana Orsua, membership manager, 682-4711 ext.114 or email [email protected]

— Rochelle Rose for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

 
