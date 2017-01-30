Local AAUW to Honor KEYT-TV’s Kelsey Gerckens

Kelsey Gerckens, TV news reporter and anchor at KEYT-TV, will be honored by the American Association of University Women Santa Barbara-Goleta Valley Branch at its annual Empowered Woman Luncheon. The event will take place 11:30 a.m,-1:30 p.m. March 8 at the Hyatt Santa Barbara, 1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Members of the community are invited to attend the luncheon to support AAUW’s advocacy promoting equity and education for women and girls, and to celebrate International Women’s Day. Tickets are available at sbgv-ca.aauw.net. Early-bird pricing for luncheon tickets is available through Jan. 31.

The Empowered Woman Luncheon celebrates strong, independent women of integrity who are role models in the community.

Gerckens, this year's honoree, has received an Emmy and a Golden Mike Award for her breaking news coverage. She and her fiancé Joey Buttitta won the hit show on CBS, The Amazing Race, competing with 10 other teams as they raced around the world performing tasks in 10 countries, on five continents.

The Santa Barbara-Goleta Valley AAUW branch annually sends more that 25 local middle school girls to Tech Trek, AAUW's STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) camp at UCSB.

The branch provides scholarships to women completing masters in education degrees at UCSB, and contributes to AAUW Funds, a national grant program for graduate studies, community projects, and career development.

AAUW presents programs for the community on issues of education, health and social justice, and participates with other organizations such as the League of Women voters, Pro-Choice Coalition and Coalition Against Gun Violence.

“Now more than ever is the time to join AAUW and support equity for women and girls”, says Jill Kingdon, president of AAUW Santa Barbara-Goleta Valley Branch.

For more information and to join AAUW Santa Barbara-Goleta Valley, visit sbgv-ca.aauw.net.

— Jill Kingdon for AAUW Santa Barbara-Goleta Valley Branch.