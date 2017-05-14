Local Amateur Radio Club Has Ties to Space Station

Santa Barbara non-profit has ties to International Space Station Levi C. Maaia to serve on Amateur Radio on the International Space Station U.S. Education Committee

Levi C. Maaia, a member of the the Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club board of directors has been named to the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) U.S. Education Committee.

The ARISS program provides learning opportunities by connecting students to astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) through a partnership between NASA, the American Radio Relay League, and the Radio Amateur Satellite Corp.

The partnership also includes other Amateur Radio organizations and space agencies in Russia, Canada, Japan and Europe.

The program’s goal is to inspire students in the U.S. and worldwide, to pursue interests and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through Amateur Radio.

Maaia, and a Ph.D. candidate at UCSB’s Gevirtz Graduate School of Education, is a telecommunications executive and a former K-12 educator. He earned his first Amateur Radio license in 2006 and holds an FCC General Class license K6LCM.

Maaia’s research at UCSB has focused on STEM education in high school settings. He and his students at Anacapa School in Santa Barbara, contacted Astronaut Chris Cassidy during his stay aboard the ISS in 2013 via a scheduled ARISS radio contact.

“I am thrilled to join ARISS’s inspiring team of engineers, educators and innovators which has supported more than 1,100 contacts directly between students and astronauts,” said Maaia.

“ARISS provides incredible and inspirational experiences and is an important part of the space program’s educational outreach,” he said.

The ARISS-US Education Committee provides guidance on the educational aspects of the program. A few more educators will be named to the committee; those interested may write to [email protected]

Schools and other educational organizations may apply to host a scheduled contact with the ISS by visiting www.ariss.org.

— Levi C. Maaia, for Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club.