Local American Guild of Organists Members to Perform at Upcoming Recital

Local Santa Barbara organists will perform a wide range of organ repertoire on the renowned Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ at First United Methodist Church during the Annual Members Recital, which will take place at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016.

Compositions by Malcolm Archer (b. 1952), Dieterich Buxtehude (1637-1707), Maurice Duruflé (1902-86), César Franck (1822-1890), Daniel Gee (b. 1991), Felix Mendelssohn (1809-47) and Joe Utterback (b. 1944) comprise the program.

Organists William Beasley, Michael Fay, Ennis Fruhauf, Steve Hodson, Thomas Joyce, Julie Neufeld, Carol Schaeffer and Pascal Salomon will perform.

All are welcome to this free concert. While there is no cost for admission, a freewill offering will be taken as a benefit for the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.

First United Methodist Church is located at 305 E. Anapamu Street in Santa Barbara.

— Thomas Joyce is the minister of keyboard music at Trinity Episcopal Church. He represents the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.