Local American Institute of Architects Chapter Announces Annual ArchitecTours

The Santa Barbara chapter of the American Institute of Architects has announced its eighth annual ArchitecTours event. The theme for this year’s tour is “Spirit of Santa Barbara – Past & Present.”

ArchitecTours is a celebration of local architecture and cultural identity. The seven sites on the tour are a combination of commercial and residential projects showcasing historic structures that have withstood the test of time balanced by contemporary buildings strongly rooted in the community.

The event also underlines the depth of knowledge and expertise of AIA architects in urban design, sustainability, accessibility, structural improvements, building materials and historic renovation.

Making architecture more accessible to the public, the tour offers a rare opportunity for a behind-the-scenes look at these exceptional properties.

Tour participants will observe first-hand how architects transform ordinary spaces into customized environments using a variety of design solutions.

The tour will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and culminate with a festive party from 4-6 p.m.

Early bird tickets are available until Friday, Sept. 9, and cost $65 for general public, $55 for AIA members and seniors and $25 for students. Ticket prices will increase after Sept. 9 to $75 for general public and $65 for AIA members and seniors.

Five percent of the ticket proceeds earned by the event will be donated to Transition House. Major sponsors of the event include Allen Construction and Van Sande Structural Consultants.

For additional information about the tour, visit www.aiasb.com, call 805.966.4198 or find AIA on Facebook.

— Karen Feeney represents Allen Construction.