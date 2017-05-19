Local Anthology is Icing on Cake at Central Library Centennial

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Santa Barbara’s Central Library, the Friends of the Library is publishing Library Book: Writers on Libraries, an anthology of prose and poetry about the glory of libraries.

The book's publication will be celebrated with a launch party 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

More than 80 writers are represented in the book, including Ray Bradbury, Fannie Flagg, Sue Grafton, Pico Iyer, Leon Litwack, and all the living Santa Barbara poets laureate.

Writers who were raised in Santa Barbara, such as Gretel Ehrlich, Hilary Dole Klein, and D. J. Palladino are included as are former Santa Barbarans, such as John Daniel, Jeff Greenwald and Gayle Lynds.

Added to the mix of local authors are such celebrated writers as Neil Gaiman, Nikki Giovanni, and Ursula K. LeGuin, all who have interesting things to say about libraries.

The 250-page volume is edited by local anthologist Steven Gilbar and contains an introduction by T. C. Boyle.

There will be readings by selected authors at the kick-off event, and champagne and dessert will be served. Cost is $50 per person, which includes a copy of the book.

To register and buy tickets online go to: tinyurl.com/1917-2017. Those attending can pay at the door with cash or check only. RSVP by June 7. For questions, contact Katie Szopa at [email protected].

— Katie Szopa for Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library.



