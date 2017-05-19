Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:23 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Local Anthology is Icing on Cake at Central Library Centennial

By Katie Szopa for Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library | May 19, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Santa Barbara’s Central Library, the Friends of the Library is publishing Library Book: Writers on Libraries, an anthology of prose and poetry about the glory of libraries.

The book's publication will be celebrated with a launch party 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

More than 80 writers are represented in the book, including Ray Bradbury, Fannie Flagg, Sue Grafton, Pico Iyer, Leon Litwack, and all the living Santa Barbara poets laureate.

Writers who were raised in Santa Barbara, such as Gretel Ehrlich, Hilary Dole Klein, and D. J. Palladino are included as are former Santa Barbarans, such as John Daniel, Jeff Greenwald and Gayle Lynds.

Added to the mix of local authors are such celebrated writers as Neil Gaiman, Nikki Giovanni, and Ursula K. LeGuin, all who have interesting things to say about libraries.

The 250-page volume is edited by local anthologist Steven Gilbar and contains an introduction by T. C. Boyle.

There will be readings by selected authors at the kick-off event, and champagne and dessert will be served. Cost is $50 per person, which includes a copy of the book.

To register and buy tickets online go to: tinyurl.com/1917-2017. Those attending can pay at the door with cash or check only. RSVP by June 7. For questions, contact Katie Szopa at [email protected].

— Katie Szopa for Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library.

 

 


 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 