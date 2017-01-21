Local Artists Group Show to Coincide with Film Festival

Santa Barbara Studio Artists, a nonprofit trade organization of professionals who maintain working studios in Santa Barbara, is best known for its Open Studios Tour, held every Labor Day Weekend. Now the group is launching its first public mid-year exhibition at the Distinctive Art Gallery, 1333 State St., near the Arlington Theater, to coincide with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival during which Distinctive Art Gallery will host the Club 85 pre-tribute VIP reception in the evenings before each red-carpet event. The show runs Jan. 31-Feb. 27.

Santa Barbara Studio Artists was established 16 years ago to make the work of professionals who maintain studios locally more visible, and to raise awareness of Santa Barbara as a cultural destination. The Open Studios Tour attracts many out-of-town visitors, and profits from the tour are donated to a humanitarian cause. Most recently, the beneficiary has been the William Sansum Diabetes Center in Santa Barbara.

Membership in SBSA is generally limited to around 50. Each prospective member is chosen on specific criteria: quality of the work; a resume with exhibition history; and a safe, interesting and accessible dedicated studio. Many members have shown in museums and galleries nationally and internationally but rarely exhibit in their home town.

The work is eclectic and ranges from the best of California plein-air landscape to cerebral abstraction and everything in between.

SBSA is happy to celebrate a new partnership with the Distinctive Art Gallery with its big exhibition space and convenient downtown location. The Distinctive Gallery will also serve as the new venue for the Open Studios Tour on Labor Day Weekend.

— Letitia Haynes for Santa Barbara Studio Artists.