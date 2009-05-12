Local Artists Plan Show to Benefit Tea Fire Victims’ Association

The Corridan Gallery in Santa Barbara will present “On Our Way Back Home,” an exhibit of landscape paintings and limited editions to benefit the Mountain Drive Community Association (MDCA) Tea Fire Relief Fund through May 30. The gallery will hold a reception with the artists from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, May 16.

The gallery is located at 125 N. Milpas St. Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The exhibit features the artwork of Susan Belloni, Sarah Carr, Karen Fedderson, Linda Mutti, Rob Robinson, Ann Sanders, Jane Sun and Gerry Winant.

The exhibit’s title is two-fold: One, the artists themselves enjoy painting the beauty of the community in which they live, and two: “On Our Way Back Home” reflects what the behavior of Tea Fire survivors as they continue to rebuild damaged and destroyed homes.

MDCA’s all-volunteer staff notes that the rebuilding effort remains slow, and donations are critical in areas not covered by the United Way, FEMA and private insurance companies.

Thirty to 50 percent of the proceeds from the sale of exhibit artwork will go directly to support survivors of the Tea Fire as they rebuild.

Patrons purchasing the artwork from the Corridan Gallery exhibit will make a direct, tax-deductible donation to the Tea Fire Relief Fund and receive an equal discount on the artwork, from 30 to 50 percent on the value of the specific artwork.

For more information, call 805.966.7939, or visit www.Corridan-Gallery.com.

The MCDA is dedicated to preserving the history of Mountain Drive, assisting survivors of the Tea Fire and rebuilding the community. Organized back in the early 1960s, the MDCA provided disaster assistance in the Coyote Fire, Sycamore Fire and November’s Tea Fire.

The MDCA sponsors its own volunteer fire company, which helped save many houses during the Tea Fire. The MDCA also participates in land use planning and decisions that affect the Mountain Drive Community. As the association moves forward with the Tea Fire Assistance efforts, members desperately need to raise funds to help survivors rebuild their lives.



As an all-volunteer organization, the MDCA is coordinating efforts for rebuilding the community. The architectural committee, headed by architect Jeff Shelton, is working with engineers and architects to get group rates for materials and services and to overcome obstacles encountered in the rebuilding process. More information about the MDCA Tea Fire Relief Fund is available at

www.mountaindrivecommunityassociation.org.

— Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .