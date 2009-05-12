Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 2:39 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local Artists Plan Show to Benefit Tea Fire Victims’ Association

'On Our Way Back Home' at Corridan Gallery will boost MDCA Tea Fire Relief Fund

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 12, 2009 | 4:15 p.m.

The Corridan Gallery in Santa Barbara will present “On Our Way Back Home,” an exhibit of landscape paintings and limited editions to benefit the Mountain Drive Community Association (MDCA) Tea Fire Relief Fund through May 30. The gallery will hold a reception with the artists from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, May 16.

The gallery is located at 125 N. Milpas St. Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The exhibit features the artwork of Susan Belloni, Sarah Carr, Karen Fedderson, Linda Mutti, Rob Robinson, Ann Sanders, Jane Sun and Gerry Winant.

The exhibit’s title is two-fold: One, the artists themselves enjoy painting the beauty of the community in which they live, and two: “On Our Way Back Home” reflects what the behavior of Tea Fire survivors as they continue to rebuild damaged and destroyed homes.

MDCA’s all-volunteer staff notes that the rebuilding effort remains slow, and donations are critical in areas not covered by the United Way, FEMA and private insurance companies.

Thirty to 50 percent of the proceeds from the sale of exhibit artwork will go directly to support survivors of the Tea Fire as they rebuild.
Patrons purchasing the artwork from the Corridan Gallery exhibit will make a direct, tax-deductible donation to the Tea Fire Relief Fund and receive an equal discount on the artwork, from 30 to 50 percent on the value of the specific artwork.

For more information, call 805.966.7939, or visit www.Corridan-Gallery.com.

Article Image
Susan Belloni’s Winter Wonder.
   

The MCDA is dedicated to preserving the history of Mountain Drive, assisting survivors of the Tea Fire and rebuilding the community. Organized back in the early 1960s, the MDCA provided disaster assistance in the Coyote Fire, Sycamore Fire and November’s Tea Fire.

The MDCA sponsors its own volunteer fire company, which helped save many houses during the Tea Fire. The MDCA also participates in land use planning and decisions that affect the Mountain Drive Community. As the association moves forward with the Tea Fire Assistance efforts, members desperately need to raise funds to help survivors rebuild their lives.

As an all-volunteer organization, the MDCA is coordinating efforts for rebuilding the community. The architectural committee, headed by architect Jeff Shelton, is working with engineers and architects to get group rates for materials and services and to overcome obstacles encountered in the rebuilding process. More information about the MDCA Tea Fire Relief Fund is available at
www.mountaindrivecommunityassociation.org.

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 